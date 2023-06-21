News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Simple, Low-Calorie Grilled Salmon

Recipe: Simple, Low-Calorie Grilled Salmon

By REDIFF RECIPES
June 21, 2023 18:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Often the most valuable recipes are those quickly do-able when we are facing a time crunch, are very busy and can't think of what we'd like to make for lunch/dinner.

At the same time, you don't want to stuff your face with a calorie-laden meal.

Try this speedy Grilled Salmon preparation that's low-fat, low-carb and diet-friendly and will not let you down, because it's hard to mess up a good salmon or rawas fillet.

Grilled Salmon

Recipe courtesy: Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 500 gm rawas or salmon fillet, cut into 4 portions
  • 1 medium zucchini, cut into long thin strips lengthwise (please see the pic above)
  • 2 red or yellow Shimla mirchis or bell peppers, cored, de-seeded and cut into strips
  • Few florets broccoli
  • 4-5 cherry tomatoes
  • 1-2 stalks asparagus, discard lower stalks, optional
  • 1 medium red onion, cut into 1-inch wedges
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • ½ tsp salt, ¼ tsp for salting the vegetables and ¼ tsp for salting the salmon
  • ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup ribboned fresh basil
  • 1 neebu or lemon, cut into 4 wedges

Method

  • Preheat the grill to medium-high or use the grill setting of your microwave.
  • Brush the cut zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli, asparagus, cherry tomatoes and the onion wedges with olive oil.
    Sprinkle ¼ tsp salt.
    Let the vegetables sit for 10-15 minutes.
  • Sprinkle the pepper and ¼ tsp salt on the salmon.
    Let it sit for 10-15 minutes.
  • Place the vegetables and the salmon pieces, skin-side down, on the grill.
  • Cook the vegetables, turning once or twice, until just tender and grill marks appear, for approximately 4 to 6 minutes per side.
  • Cook the salmon, without turning, until it flakes when tested with a fork, for approximately 8 to 10 minutes.
    Take the salmon and the vegetables off the grill and place on a cooling rack.
    When cool enough to handle, toss together the vegetables in a large bowl, after halving the cherry tomatoes.
    Remove the skin from the salmon fillets, if desired, and serve alongside the vegetables.
    Garnish each serving with 1 tbsp thinly sliced basil leaves and serve with a lemon wedge.

Editor's Note: A 100-gm slab of paneer or tofu, prepared just as the salmon was, can replace each fillet for non-fish eaters.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF RECIPES
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: 3 Cool, Cool Salads
Recipe: 3 Cool, Cool Salads
Recipe: Salsa & Grilled Chicken/Paneer
Recipe: Salsa & Grilled Chicken/Paneer
Recipe: Chef Sabya's Orange-Kiwi Muesli Tumble
Recipe: Chef Sabya's Orange-Kiwi Muesli Tumble
Monsoon may hit Mumbai over the weekend, says IMD
Monsoon may hit Mumbai over the weekend, says IMD
Come see India's festival of democracy: Modi to G20
Come see India's festival of democracy: Modi to G20
Seen Sachin Doing Yoga?
Seen Sachin Doing Yoga?
Mumbai police cuts down on Uddhav's security convoy
Mumbai police cuts down on Uddhav's security convoy

More like this

Recipe: Bethica's Burhani Raita

Recipe: Bethica's Burhani Raita

Recipe: Banana Fritters With Guacamole

Recipe: Banana Fritters With Guacamole

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances