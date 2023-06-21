Recipe: Simple, Low-Calorie Grilled Salmon

Often the most valuable recipes are those quickly do-able when we are facing a time crunch, are very busy and can't think of what we'd like to make for lunch/dinner.

At the same time, you don't want to stuff your face with a calorie-laden meal.

Try this speedy Grilled Salmon preparation that's low-fat, low-carb and diet-friendly and will not let you down, because it's hard to mess up a good salmon or rawas fillet.

Grilled Salmon

Recipe courtesy: Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai

Serves: 4

Ingredients

500 gm rawas or salmon fillet, cut into 4 portions

1 medium zucchini, cut into long thin strips lengthwise (please see the pic above)

2 red or yellow Shimla mirchis or bell peppers, cored, de-seeded and cut into strips

Few florets broccoli

4-5 cherry tomatoes

1-2 stalks asparagus, discard lower stalks, optional

1 medium red onion, cut into 1-inch wedges

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp salt, ¼ tsp for salting the vegetables and ¼ tsp for salting the salmon

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup ribboned fresh basil

1 neebu or lemon, cut into 4 wedges

Method

Preheat the grill to medium-high or use the grill setting of your microwave.

Brush the cut zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli, asparagus, cherry tomatoes and the onion wedges with olive oil.

Sprinkle ¼ tsp salt.

Let the vegetables sit for 10-15 minutes.

Sprinkle the pepper and ¼ tsp salt on the salmon.

Let it sit for 10-15 minutes.

Place the vegetables and the salmon pieces, skin-side down, on the grill.

Cook the vegetables, turning once or twice, until just tender and grill marks appear, for approximately 4 to 6 minutes per side.

Cook the salmon, without turning, until it flakes when tested with a fork, for approximately 8 to 10 minutes.

Take the salmon and the vegetables off the grill and place on a cooling rack.

When cool enough to handle, toss together the vegetables in a large bowl, after halving the cherry tomatoes.

Remove the skin from the salmon fillets, if desired, and serve alongside the vegetables.

Garnish each serving with 1 tbsp thinly sliced basil leaves and serve with a lemon wedge.

Editor's Note: A 100-gm slab of paneer or tofu, prepared just as the salmon was, can replace each fillet for non-fish eaters.