Recipe: Strawberry Salsa & Grilled Chicken or Paneer

Try Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's speedy Strawberry Salsa With Grilled Chicken for brunch.

It's sure to be a success. It can also be had after exercise or for healthy snacking in between meals.

Those on a vegetarian diet can swap the chicken for paneer or tofu and enjoy it with the salsa.

Chef Saby goes several notches more experimental with this dish, which like all his cuisine keeps an eye on the waistline, while venturing into new food territory.

Strawberry Salsa With Grilled Chicken

Serves: 2

Ingredients

For the salsa

4-5 kernels walnuts

1 fresh red chilly pepper

300 gm cucumber

16 cherry tomatoes

1 avocado, skin and seed removed

300 gm strawberries

2 spring onion stalks

Juice and zest of 1 lime

1 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Pinch salt

For the chicken breast fillet

Zest of 1 lime

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

1 tsp salt

A few pinches freshly crushed black pepper

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 chicken breast fillets, 150 gm each

Method

Roast the walnuts in a small frying pan until they mildly change colour.

Cool and chop coarsely. Cut the chilly pepper lengthwise, remove the seeds with a knife and chop finely.

Peel the cucumber, cut in quarters lengthwise, remove the seeds and cube.

Cut the tomatoes in half and the avocado into small cubes.

Wash and dry the strawberries, remove the stalks and cut into slices.

Cut the spring onions into slices.

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and season with the lime zest and juice, coriander leaves, olive oil, salt.

For the chicken breast

Combine the lemon zest, rosemary leaves, salt, pepper in a mortar and pound the mixture into a paste.

Add the olive oil.

Rub the chicken breast fillets with the rosemary paste and grill or fry in a frying/grill pan over medium heat without adding oil till well cooked.

Serve the chicken breast fillets with the walnut and strawberry salsa.

Editor's Note: If substituting the chicken breasts with paneer use 500 gm paneer cut into steak-sized pieces. Or else use 500 gm tofu.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.