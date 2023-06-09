Recipe: Bethica's Burhani Raita

Hyderabad's Burhani Raita is a must-try accompaniment that can be served alongside spicy biryani, pulav and also pairs well with tikkis, cutlets and kebabs.

It is a creamy yoghurt-based raita with fried garlic, roasted cumin powder and red chilly powder for an added kick.

If Bethica Das had her way, she'd add grated or crushed raw garlic to the whisked yoghurt.

Burhani Raita

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1½ cup dahi or yoghurt

½ tsp roasted jeera or cumin powder

1 tsp red chilly powder

2-3 tbsp chopped garlic

1 tbsp oil

Pinch roasted jeera or cumin powder, to garnish

Red chilly powder, to garnish

Pinch salt

Method

In a bowl, whisk together the yoghurt, salt, roasted cumin powder, red chilly powder till smooth.

Heat the oil in a small frying pan over low heat and stir fry the chopped garlic till golden in colour.

Drain and keep aside to cool.

Drain and keep aside to cool. Add the fried garlic, saving some for the garnish, to the whisked yoghurt and mix well.

Garnish with the remaining fried garlic and the seasoning.

Serve as an accompaniment with biryani or pulav or along with a regular meal.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.