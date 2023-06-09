News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Bethica's Burhani Raita

Recipe: Bethica's Burhani Raita

By BETHICA DAS
June 09, 2023 17:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hyderabad's Burhani Raita is a must-try accompaniment that can be served alongside spicy biryani, pulav and also pairs well with tikkis, cutlets and kebabs.

It is a creamy yoghurt-based raita with fried garlic, roasted cumin powder and red chilly powder for an added kick.

If Bethica Das had her way, she'd add grated or crushed raw garlic to the whisked yoghurt.

Burhani Raita

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 1½ cup dahi or yoghurt
  • ½ tsp roasted jeera or cumin powder
  • 1 tsp red chilly powder
  • 2-3 tbsp chopped garlic
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • Pinch roasted jeera or cumin powder, to garnish
  • Red chilly powder, to garnish
  • Pinch salt

Method

  • In a bowl, whisk together the yoghurt, salt, roasted cumin powder, red chilly powder till smooth.
  • Heat the oil in a small frying pan over low heat and stir fry the chopped garlic till golden in colour.
    Drain and keep aside to cool.
  • Add the fried garlic, saving some for the garnish, to the whisked yoghurt and mix well.
    Garnish with the remaining fried garlic and the seasoning.
    Serve as an accompaniment with biryani or pulav or along with a regular meal.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
BETHICA DAS
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Mambazha Pachadi
Recipe: Mambazha Pachadi
Recipe: Fiery Mirchi Ka Salan
Recipe: Fiery Mirchi Ka Salan
Recipe: Dadi's Special Lemon Pickle
Recipe: Dadi's Special Lemon Pickle
Now, A Tirupati Balaji Temple In Jammu
Now, A Tirupati Balaji Temple In Jammu
Is Shekhar Kapur Planning Masoom Sequel?
Is Shekhar Kapur Planning Masoom Sequel?
Sensex falls 223 points; FMCG, IT stocks drag
Sensex falls 223 points; FMCG, IT stocks drag
I am going to Miami, Messi confirms MLS move
I am going to Miami, Messi confirms MLS move

More like this

Recipe: Bethica's Rajasthani Karba

Recipe: Bethica's Rajasthani Karba

Recipe: Deepa Mehrotra's Dahi Baingan

Recipe: Deepa Mehrotra's Dahi Baingan

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances