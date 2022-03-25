Who is Shruti Haasan challenging?

Shruti Haasan turned showstopper for the Adidas Original x Antar-Agni's collection.

IMAGE: Shruti Haasan looked picture perfect in a black silk suit that was both casual and chic.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Her hair was styled in braids and white sneakers provided a nice contrast.

IMAGE: Designer Ujjawal Dubey's palette included burnt orange, teal blue, ivory and black.

IMAGE: The flowing garments looked cool, trendy and very summer-friendly.

IMAGE: There was a subtle play of graphic embroideries and layers in the collection.

IMAGE: Male models donned layered jackets and breezy trousers.

IMAGE: The designer with his muse.