Rediff.com  » Getahead » Who is Shruti Haasan challenging?

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 25, 2022 08:15 IST
Shruti Haasan turned showstopper for the Adidas Original x Antar-Agni's collection. 

Please click on the images below for a better look at the show pics.

IMAGE: Shruti Haasan looked picture perfect in a black silk suit that was both casual and chic. 
IMAGE: Her hair was styled in braids and white sneakers provided a nice contrast. 

 

IMAGE: Designer Ujjawal Dubey's palette included burnt orange, teal blue, ivory and black. 

 

IMAGE: The flowing garments looked cool, trendy and very summer-friendly. 

 

IMAGE: There was a subtle play of graphic embroideries and layers in the collection. 

 

IMAGE: Male models donned layered jackets and breezy trousers. 

 

IMAGE: The designer with his muse.

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
