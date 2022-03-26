News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Meet Riddhima, Ranbir Kapoor's Fashionable Sister

Meet Riddhima, Ranbir Kapoor's Fashionable Sister

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 26, 2022 15:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images below for a better look at the celebs who attended Manish Malhotra's FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week show.

IMAGE: Riddhima Kapoor cut a stylish figure in high-waisted flared pants, printed blouse and black heels.
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Riddhima's husband, Bharat Sahni, was present as well.

 

IMAGE: Desi girl! Juhi Godambe opted for a Manish Malhotra sari.

 

IMAGE: Twice as nice! Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat

 

IMAGE: Aashna Shroff painted a pretty picture in this embroidered high-slit dress. 

 

IMAGE: Khushnaz Ashdin Turner opted for hues of brown.

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
IRRESISTIBLE! Sonam's Summer Look
IRRESISTIBLE! Sonam's Summer Look
Hey Shahid! Can you take your eyes off Mira?
Hey Shahid! Can you take your eyes off Mira?
The Designer Who Dressed Rashmika, Tejasswi
The Designer Who Dressed Rashmika, Tejasswi
IPL 2022: RCB and Punjab Kings look to begin afresh
IPL 2022: RCB and Punjab Kings look to begin afresh
Pakistan lacked courage: Shoaib Akhtar
Pakistan lacked courage: Shoaib Akhtar
Kohli has 'Butterflies in stomach'
Kohli has 'Butterflies in stomach'
Modi's pic to be back on vax certificate in 5 states
Modi's pic to be back on vax certificate in 5 states

More like this

Like A Boss! Huma, Saqib Hit The Ramp

Like A Boss! Huma, Saqib Hit The Ramp

Hmm! Who's Shanaya looking at?

Hmm! Who's Shanaya looking at?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances