Meet Riddhima, Ranbir Kapoor's Fashionable Sister

Please click on the images below for a better look at the celebs who attended Manish Malhotra's FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week show.

IMAGE: Riddhima Kapoor cut a stylish figure in high-waisted flared pants, printed blouse and black heels.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Riddhima's husband, Bharat Sahni, was present as well.

IMAGE: Desi girl! Juhi Godambe opted for a Manish Malhotra sari.

IMAGE: Twice as nice! Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat.

IMAGE: Aashna Shroff painted a pretty picture in this embroidered high-slit dress.

IMAGE: Khushnaz Ashdin Turner opted for hues of brown.