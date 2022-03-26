Meet Riddhima, Ranbir Kapoor's Fashionable Sister

Please click on the images below for a better look at the celebs who attended Manish Malhotra's FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week show.
IMAGE: Riddhima Kapoor cut a stylish figure in high-waisted flared pants, printed blouse and black heels.
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram
IMAGE: Riddhima's husband, Bharat Sahni, was present as well.
IMAGE: Desi girl! Juhi Godambe opted for a Manish Malhotra sari.
IMAGE: Twice as nice! Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat.
IMAGE: Aashna Shroff painted a pretty picture in this embroidered high-slit dress.
IMAGE: Khushnaz Ashdin Turner opted for hues of brown.
