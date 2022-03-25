The Designer Who Dressed Rashmika, Tejasswi

Here's why they love GenNext designer Soham Acharya's gorgeous creations.

IMAGE: The designer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soham Acharya/Instagram

One look at Soham Acharya's FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week collection and you'll easily be able to guess his source of inspiration.

"The Eden Garden is a very happy, peppy collection," he says. "It is inspired by the beauty of nature, which is no less than paradise."

A graduate from NIFT Delhi, his collection features bright colours, majestic flowers, exotic birds and subtle geometric backgrounds.

Soham's imagination translated into handmade illustrations, which were then digitalised and made into patterns with beautiful shades of earthy tones like ebony and moss green and highlighted with antique accents.

The designer also used fabrics like silk dupion, cotton-silk and cotton and techniques like hand embroidery.

Sequins, beads, threads and wool came together as embellishments to create the spectacular collection he presented at the fashion week.

IMAGE: Tejasswi Prakash wears a Soham Acharya outfit in the Bigg Boss house. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

The young GenNext designer from Delhi, who was born and raised in Kolkata, set out on his fashion journey inspired by his maternal grandmother, the late Binapani Shastri.

He launched his label, Alpona Designs, in 2018 and his palette is a representation of his personal style.

He made headlines when Tejasswi Prakash wore one of his creations inside the Bigg Boss house. Her Lotus Anatomy dress featured hand embroidery on digital art.

The gorgeous Shakti Mohan wore Soham's embroidered trench coat (external link). Kirti Kulhari, Rashmika Madan and Erica Fernandes have been spotted in his stylish creations as well.

In a chat with Anita Aikara/Rediff.com, he speaks about sustainable fashion, a fabric he'd like to revive and trends for 2022.

Your personal style

It's mainly a juxtaposition of multi-coloured combinations on placement patterned silhouettes.

IMAGE: You can't get too floral and this Soham Acharya outfit proves it. Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Your definition of fashion

Fashion, to me, is carrying off one's own personality with confidence.

It is more about what I feel at that moment.

Indian artisans going unrecognised

Artisans face challenges such as inaccessibility of funds, low penetration of technology, absence of market intelligence, etc.

Special programmes should be created to uplift their work.

Cluster management, bulk production, marketing support, financial assistance and specially organised marketing events in India and abroad will help.

Creating sustainable fashion

To me, it is conscious fashion.

I try to build my brand around natural fabrics and work with local artisans.

IMAGE: Soham recycled and reconstructed his grandmother's old tussar silk sari to keep it as a souvenir. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soham Acharya/Instagram

A fabric you'd like to revive

Indian handloom.

Trends for 2022

Given the current global situation, people are inching towards comfortable clothing.

So the trends will most likely include garments in breathable fabrics, multipurpose usable silhouettes, functional patterns and experimental bright prints.