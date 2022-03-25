News
IRRESISTIBLE! Sonam's Summer Look

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 25, 2022 20:10 IST
Make way for Sonam Bajwa, who slipped her svelte figure into a stunning blue dress by designer Siddhartha Bansal.

Looking summer-ready, she owned the ramp.  

Please click on the images below for a better look at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week collection.

IMAGE: Looking gorgeous in a printed blue summer dress by Siddhartha Bhansal, Sonam Bajwa lit up the runway with her beautiful smile.
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ruby red earrings and ruby red shoes enhanced her effortless style.

 

IMAGE: Aishwarya Sushmita wowed in a multicolour bustier and flowing skirt.

 

IMAGE: The collection transported the audience to a floral land filled with blooming flowers and dancing paisleys. 

 

IMAGE: Intricate embroidery made this layered dress even more beautiful.

 

IMAGE: The designer and his showstopper.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
