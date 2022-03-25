Must See! A Gorgeous Way To Save Planet Earth

Sustainability is increasingly becoming a watchword in the fashion industry.

It's celebrated at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week as well, as designers and fashion entrepreneurs come together to explain how our everyday choices can make a huge difference in the future of our planet and the environment around us.

In this edition of the fashion week, internationally acclaimed designer Vaishali Shadangule presented her latest avant garde line as a tribute to India's gorgeous weaves even as she emphasised the need to opt for sustainable fabrics and technology.

IMAGE: Vaishali's collection titled Fil Rouge (which translates to common thread in French) showcased a beautiful canvas of colours and weaves from across India.

Photographs and video: Kind courtesy FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2022

IMAGE: The fabrics were carefully layered and constructed to embrace all body types and occasions.

IMAGE: The colour palette, though mostly subtle, included bright reds and purples -- the designer's nod to the festive spirit.

IMAGE: Mitali Rannorey showed just how lovely a layered dress can be.

IMAGE: Cleverly designed, most of the outfits could be worn as independent pieces or matched with other garments, making them more flexible and sustainable.

IMAGE: 'The showcase was about appreciating Indian weaves and using Indian techniques. The collection is inspired by invisible threads, such as the connection between a person and his roots,' said Vaishali. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaishali S/Instagram

IMAGE: New Delhi-based art collector Shalini Passi, who closed the show for Vaishali, looked gorgeous in a white coral gown.

