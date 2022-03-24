News
Why aren't these hotties on the ramp?

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 24, 2022 16:10 IST
While models and celebs are owning the runway at the on-going FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, these beauties impressed with their off-ramp sense of style.

Please click on the images below for a better look at who wore what.

IMAGE: Juhi Godambe Jain, founder of Arabella, came dressed in chequered black and white. 
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Artist Atisha Pratap Singh matched her embroidered pantsuit with a black cropped top and a cute sling bag. 

 

IMAGE: Why settle for one colour when you can play around with many?
This fashionista made quite a statement in her multicolour pantsuit. 

 

IMAGE: Former Bigg Boss contestant Nitibha Kaul kept it short and sweet in a floral dress, styled with metallic purple heels and a matching little handbag.

 

IMAGE: This beauty put her fashion foot forward in a silver halter-neck top worn over a white shirt, a high-slit lilac skirt and matching heels. 

 

IMAGE: Blogger Debasree Banerjee flirted with a figure-hugging dress and white sneakers. 

 

IMAGE: Fashion influencer Shreya Khanna paired her blue asymmetrical top with patchwork denim pants, as seen here.
Her complete look included a deconstructed, multi-panel skirt by Esha Amiin which you can see here (external link).

 

IMAGE: Why should girls have all the fun? 
Model, stylist and movement director Malkiyat showed off his tie-dye separates, which he paired with a yellow jacket.

 

 
 
 
Rediff Get Ahead
These Desi Designers Dressed Lady Gaga
Unmissable! Mrunal's Playful Festive Look
Manoj Bajpayee's Grand Comeback!
Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja
OIC foreign ministers back Pak on joint missile probe
What If India Was Invaded Like Ukraine?
Hisashi Takeuchi is new MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki
This model is smiling but...

Mesmerizing Masoom!

