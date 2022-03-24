Why aren't these hotties on the ramp?

While models and celebs are owning the runway at the on-going FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, these beauties impressed with their off-ramp sense of style.

Please click on the images below for a better look at who wore what.

IMAGE: Juhi Godambe Jain, founder of Arabella, came dressed in chequered black and white.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Artist Atisha Pratap Singh matched her embroidered pantsuit with a black cropped top and a cute sling bag.

IMAGE: Why settle for one colour when you can play around with many?

This fashionista made quite a statement in her multicolour pantsuit.

IMAGE: Former Bigg Boss contestant Nitibha Kaul kept it short and sweet in a floral dress, styled with metallic purple heels and a matching little handbag.

IMAGE: This beauty put her fashion foot forward in a silver halter-neck top worn over a white shirt, a high-slit lilac skirt and matching heels.

IMAGE: Blogger Debasree Banerjee flirted with a figure-hugging dress and white sneakers.

IMAGE: Fashion influencer Shreya Khanna paired her blue asymmetrical top with patchwork denim pants, as seen here.

Her complete look included a deconstructed, multi-panel skirt by Esha Amiin which you can see here (external link).

IMAGE: Why should girls have all the fun?

Model, stylist and movement director Malkiyat showed off his tie-dye separates, which he paired with a yellow jacket.