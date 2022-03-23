News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » A Sizzling Start to Fashion Week

A Sizzling Start to Fashion Week

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: March 23, 2022 15:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 kickstarted in the capital with Rahul Mishra's enchanting showcase.

The curtain-raiser, hosted on March 22 in association with the Embassy of Italy, was attended by some of the country's leading designers, entrepreneurs, bloggers and fashion lovers.

Please click on the images below.

IMAGE: Fashion bloggers Komal Pandey and Siddharth Batra showed off their individual styles at the inaugural show. Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2022

 

IMAGE: Blogger and fashion entrepreneur Juhi Godambe turned heads in an embroidered, nude Rahul Mishra dress that had feathered detailing.

 

IMAGE: 'It feels absolutely amazing to finally go for a physical show,' Summiya, co-founder of the House of Misu, wrote on Instagram ahead of the show.

 

IMAGE: Designer Nikhil, of Shantanu and Nikhil fame, looked dapper.

 

IMAGE: J J Valaya, who will present his summer collection at the fashion week, was present too.

X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Related News: 1
COMMENT
Print this article
Will You Try These BOLD Styles?
Will You Try These BOLD Styles?
India's Top Models Are Ready For Summer
India's Top Models Are Ready For Summer
Samantha Or Tara: Who Wore It Better?
Samantha Or Tara: Who Wore It Better?
Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand CM for second time
Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand CM for second time
Hyderabad godown had no fire safety measures in place
Hyderabad godown had no fire safety measures in place
Imran Khan fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
Imran Khan fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
22 arrested for Birbhum killings, forensic probe on
22 arrested for Birbhum killings, forensic probe on

More like this

Enchanting! Nature On The Ramp

Enchanting! Nature On The Ramp

Why Shibani Is Crazy About Sneakers

Why Shibani Is Crazy About Sneakers

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances