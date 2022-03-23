A Sizzling Start to Fashion Week

The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 kickstarted in the capital with Rahul Mishra's enchanting showcase.

The curtain-raiser, hosted on March 22 in association with the Embassy of Italy, was attended by some of the country's leading designers, entrepreneurs, bloggers and fashion lovers.

Please click on the images below.

IMAGE: Fashion bloggers Komal Pandey and Siddharth Batra showed off their individual styles at the inaugural show. Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2022

IMAGE: Blogger and fashion entrepreneur Juhi Godambe turned heads in an embroidered, nude Rahul Mishra dress that had feathered detailing.

IMAGE: 'It feels absolutely amazing to finally go for a physical show,' Summiya, co-founder of the House of Misu, wrote on Instagram ahead of the show.

IMAGE: Designer Nikhil, of Shantanu and Nikhil fame, looked dapper.

IMAGE: J J Valaya, who will present his summer collection at the fashion week, was present too.

X