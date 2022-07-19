News
Before Models Get Into Their Swimsuits...

Before Models Get Into Their Swimsuits...

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: July 20, 2022 08:45 IST
What comes to mind when one mentions fashion shows showcasing swimwear?

Good-looking models? Runway-ready bikinis?

But there's a lot more that happens.

Like the chaos backstage. 

And portable loos. 

Cramped spaces within which hair and make-up artistes crowd around models. 

Facial stations.

Selfie spots. 

Fittings.

Rehearsals.

And, finally, smiling faces that show no hint of tiredness. 

 
IMAGE: Say cheese! The models come together for a selfie.
Photograph: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

 

 
IMAGE: It may look like a pampering session but feels exactly the opposite.  
The make-up and hair sessions can get really tiring for models, especially if they're doing 2-3 shows a day. 
Photograph: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

 

 
IMAGE: What a fitting session looks like. 
Photograph: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

  

 
IMAGE: Little sleep and too much make-up can ruin a model's skin.
Photograph: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

 

 
IMAGE: An designer helps with the fittings. 
Photograph: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

 

 
IMAGE: There's always time for the perfect pout. 
Photograph: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

 

 
IMAGE: And the perfect smile.  
Photograph: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

 

 
IMAGE: What stunning eyes!
Photograph: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
