Before Models Get Into Their Swimsuits...

What comes to mind when one mentions fashion shows showcasing swimwear?
Good-looking models? Runway-ready bikinis?
But there's a lot more that happens.
Like the chaos backstage.
And portable loos.
Cramped spaces within which hair and make-up artistes crowd around models.
Facial stations.
Selfie spots.
Fittings.
Rehearsals.
And, finally, smiling faces that show no hint of tiredness.
IMAGE: Say cheese! The models come together for a selfie.
Photograph: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images
IMAGE: It may look like a pampering session but feels exactly the opposite.
The make-up and hair sessions can get really tiring for models, especially if they're doing 2-3 shows a day.
Photograph: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
IMAGE: What a fitting session looks like.
Photograph: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
IMAGE: Little sleep and too much make-up can ruin a model's skin.
Photograph: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
IMAGE: An designer helps with the fittings.
Photograph: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
IMAGE: There's always time for the perfect pout.
Photograph: Romain Maurice/Getty Images
IMAGE: And the perfect smile.
Photograph: Jason Koerner/Getty Images
IMAGE: What stunning eyes!
Photograph: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
