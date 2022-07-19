Before Models Get Into Their Swimsuits...

What comes to mind when one mentions fashion shows showcasing swimwear?

Good-looking models? Runway-ready bikinis?

But there's a lot more that happens.

Like the chaos backstage.

And portable loos.

Cramped spaces within which hair and make-up artistes crowd around models.

Facial stations.

Selfie spots.

Fittings.

Rehearsals.

And, finally, smiling faces that show no hint of tiredness.

IMAGE: Say cheese! The models come together for a selfie.

Photograph: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

IMAGE: It may look like a pampering session but feels exactly the opposite.

The make-up and hair sessions can get really tiring for models, especially if they're doing 2-3 shows a day.

Photograph: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

IMAGE: What a fitting session looks like.

Photograph: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

IMAGE: Little sleep and too much make-up can ruin a model's skin.

Photograph: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

IMAGE: An designer helps with the fittings.

Photograph: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

IMAGE: There's always time for the perfect pout.

Photograph: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

IMAGE: And the perfect smile.

Photograph: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

IMAGE: What stunning eyes!

Photograph: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com