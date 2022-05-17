News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Holiday In Greece Like A Super Model

Holiday In Greece Like A Super Model

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 17, 2022 15:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The golden beaches, UNESCO heritage sites, historic towns and gorgeous islands in Greece come to life in Angela Jonsson's vacay pics.
Click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: Angela is all smiles as she basks in the warmth on a sandy beach.
The postcard-perfect islands and shimmering coastlines in Greece are a must-visit, and its stunning beaches make for some Instagram-worthy pics.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Angela Jonsson/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When you're lounging on the sparkling beaches, make sure you have a sunscreen and a book for company.

 

IMAGE: Angela's view is beautiful as takes a sunbath in a rooftop pool.

 

IMAGE: Athens is known for its unforgettable night markets which are perfect for evening retail therapy.

 

IMAGE: A visit to Greece is incomplete without a trip to the Acropolis in Athens, the Temple of Olympia Zeus, the ancient city of Kamiros, the Temple of Apollo, among other places.

 

IMAGE: Be sure to snap plenty of pics wherever you go because every part of Greece is pure magic.

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Related News: Greece, Angela Jonsson
COMMENT
Print this article
Welcome to the Land of Hobbits
Welcome to the Land of Hobbits
Travel: I loved spending time in the UAE
Travel: I loved spending time in the UAE
Inspirational Travel Outfits
Inspirational Travel Outfits
Object fell in Guj might be 'Chinese rocket debris'
Object fell in Guj might be 'Chinese rocket debris'
REVEALED! Secret Behind Sunny's GLOW
REVEALED! Secret Behind Sunny's GLOW
'Tilak Varma could be an all-format India batter'
'Tilak Varma could be an all-format India batter'
Elon Musk on why the Twitter deal may get scuttled
Elon Musk on why the Twitter deal may get scuttled

More like this

SEE: Aisha Sharma's gorgeous US vacay

SEE: Aisha Sharma's gorgeous US vacay

Ready To travel? Amazing Destinations!

Ready To travel? Amazing Destinations!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances