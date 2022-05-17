Holiday In Greece Like A Super Model

The golden beaches, UNESCO heritage sites, historic towns and gorgeous islands in Greece come to life in Angela Jonsson's vacay pics.
Click on the images for a better look.
IMAGE: Angela is all smiles as she basks in the warmth on a sandy beach.
The postcard-perfect islands and shimmering coastlines in Greece are a must-visit, and its stunning beaches make for some Instagram-worthy pics.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Angela Jonsson/Instagram
IMAGE: When you're lounging on the sparkling beaches, make sure you have a sunscreen and a book for company.
IMAGE: Angela's view is beautiful as takes a sunbath in a rooftop pool.
IMAGE: Athens is known for its unforgettable night markets which are perfect for evening retail therapy.
IMAGE: A visit to Greece is incomplete without a trip to the Acropolis in Athens, the Temple of Olympia Zeus, the ancient city of Kamiros, the Temple of Apollo, among other places.
IMAGE: Be sure to snap plenty of pics wherever you go because every part of Greece is pure magic.