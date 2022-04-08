News
Fatima, Sania, Shama Rock A Blazer

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 08, 2022 09:39 IST
Please click on the images for a look at celebs dressed in chic, stylish formal wear.

IMAGE: Want to wear a suit, but keep your look casual?
Take a cue from Diana Penty who paired her formal jacket with a T-shirt, hot denim shorts and black boots.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shama Sikander knows how to add a splash of colour to her formal look with a vibrant red suit.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Get inspired by Sania Mirza to mix-and-match and create a powerful look by teaming a white top with blue denims and a grey blazer.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Just because you are attending a cocktail party does not mean you can't wear a suit.
Fatima Sana Shaikh shows you how to get the look right.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Jazz it up in a shimmering suit like Sonakshi Sinha.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Temperatures are rising, so it is a good idea to ditch your trousers for a pair of cycling shorts like Sophie Choudry.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ready for a flight but want to stay warm?
Wear a blazer over your athleisure separates like Gauahar Khan and you'll have a look that's comfy, relaxed and fun.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
