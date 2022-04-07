News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Red Hot! Amruta Will Make You Blush

Red Hot! Amruta Will Make You Blush

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 07, 2022 15:37 IST
Please click on the images for a look at Amruta Khanvilkar and Addinath M Kothare's stunning pics from the Times Fashion Week.

IMAGE: Amruta Khanvilkar sizzles in a fierce red look as she walks the ramp for Shruti Mangaaysh.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Times Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Amruta paired her lace, full-sleeve cropped top with a mermaid-style skirt.

 

IMAGE: Amruta was joined on stage by co-actor Addinath M Kothare.

 

IMAGE: Their chemistry on the ramp was too hot to handle.

 

IMAGE: The collection, From Ashes To Roses, represented the true spirit of life with its bold, dramatic silhouettes. 

 

IMAGE: A model showcases a pleated skirt, cropped top and matching cape.

 

IMAGE: Candice Pinto showcases a gorgeous look in grey and pink.

 

IMAGE: This pre-draped sari in a pastel shade featured nature-inspired motifs.

 

IMAGE: The showstoppers step on stage along with the designers. 

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
