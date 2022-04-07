Red Hot! Amruta Will Make You Blush

Please click on the images for a look at Amruta Khanvilkar and Addinath M Kothare's stunning pics from the Times Fashion Week.
IMAGE: Amruta Khanvilkar sizzles in a fierce red look as she walks the ramp for Shruti Mangaaysh.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Times Fashion Week/Instagram
IMAGE: Amruta paired her lace, full-sleeve cropped top with a mermaid-style skirt.
IMAGE: Amruta was joined on stage by co-actor Addinath M Kothare.
IMAGE: Their chemistry on the ramp was too hot to handle.
IMAGE: The collection, From Ashes To Roses, represented the true spirit of life with its bold, dramatic silhouettes.
IMAGE: A model showcases a pleated skirt, cropped top and matching cape.
IMAGE: Candice Pinto showcases a gorgeous look in grey and pink.
IMAGE: This pre-draped sari in a pastel shade featured nature-inspired motifs.
IMAGE: The showstoppers step on stage along with the designers.