Red Hot! Amruta Will Make You Blush

IMAGE: Amruta Khanvilkar sizzles in a fierce red look as she walks the ramp for Shruti Mangaaysh.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Times Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Amruta paired her lace, full-sleeve cropped top with a mermaid-style skirt.

IMAGE: Amruta was joined on stage by co-actor Addinath M Kothare.

IMAGE: Their chemistry on the ramp was too hot to handle.

IMAGE: The collection, From Ashes To Roses, represented the true spirit of life with its bold, dramatic silhouettes.

IMAGE: A model showcases a pleated skirt, cropped top and matching cape.

IMAGE: Candice Pinto showcases a gorgeous look in grey and pink.

IMAGE: This pre-draped sari in a pastel shade featured nature-inspired motifs.

IMAGE: The showstoppers step on stage along with the designers.