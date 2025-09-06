HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Everyone Loves Ganpati Bappa!

Everyone Loves Ganpati Bappa!

By VIDHI THAKKAR, ALOK GUPTA, KEVAL ASHER, ASHISH NARSALE, DIPTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 06, 2025 11:04 IST

x

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.
Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keval Asher

The last few years have been difficult for Khannjan Ashar, who lives in Sewri, south Mumbai.

Lost his father in 2023, mother in 2024 and grandfather in 2025 but the legacy which was created by his grandparents, parents goes on!!!! says Keval Asher.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidhi Thakkar

Vidhi Thakkar from Kandivali, north west Mumbai, sends this picture of Lord Ganesha. It pays tribute to Maharashtra's grand history.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alok Gupta

This is Alok Gupta's Lord Ganesha.

'I have been reading and seeing all the Bappa pictures on Rediff for 13 years,' says Alok, who's from Fremont, California.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Ashish Narsale

Ashish Narsale captures the grandeur of this vibrant Ganpati Bappa at the Essbel co-operative housing society in Kandivali, north west Mumbai; its cardboard 3D temple backdrop features the Ashtavinayak Ganpatis on its pillars.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Ashish Narsale

Ram Achal Pandey from Kandivali, north west Mumbai, who has been welcoming Ganpati Bappa for 16 years, opts for a floral backdrop this year.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dipti

Lord Ganesha in Dipti's home.

Dear readers, how did you celebrate the festival?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganesha. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.

VIDHI THAKKAR, ALOK GUPTA, KEVAL ASHER, ASHISH NARSALE, DIPTI
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Lord Ganesha, Tu Saath Rehna Hamesha
Lord Ganesha, Tu Saath Rehna Hamesha
A Most Unique Lord Ganesha
A Most Unique Lord Ganesha
Magnificent Ganpati Pandals Of Khetwadi
Magnificent Ganpati Pandals Of Khetwadi
When Lord Ganesha Comes Home
When Lord Ganesha Comes Home
Lights, Flowers For Lord Ganesha
Lights, Flowers For Lord Ganesha

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Gorgeous Neha Sharma Steals the Spotlight!1:04

Gorgeous Neha Sharma Steals the Spotlight!

Shruti Haasan Makes a Stylish Appearance at the Airport1:03

Shruti Haasan Makes a Stylish Appearance at the Airport

Karisma Stuns in Traditional Look at Ashish Shelar's Ganpati Pandal!1:06

Karisma Stuns in Traditional Look at Ashish Shelar's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV