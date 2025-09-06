Everyone Loves Ganpati Bappa!

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keval Asher

The last few years have been difficult for Khannjan Ashar, who lives in Sewri, south Mumbai.

Lost his father in 2023, mother in 2024 and grandfather in 2025 but the legacy which was created by his grandparents, parents goes on!!!! says Keval Asher.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidhi Thakkar

Vidhi Thakkar from Kandivali, north west Mumbai, sends this picture of Lord Ganesha. It pays tribute to Maharashtra's grand history.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alok Gupta

This is Alok Gupta's Lord Ganesha.

'I have been reading and seeing all the Bappa pictures on Rediff for 13 years,' says Alok, who's from Fremont, California.

Photograph: Ashish Narsale

Ashish Narsale captures the grandeur of this vibrant Ganpati Bappa at the Essbel co-operative housing society in Kandivali, north west Mumbai; its cardboard 3D temple backdrop features the Ashtavinayak Ganpatis on its pillars.

Photograph: Ashish Narsale

Ram Achal Pandey from Kandivali, north west Mumbai, who has been welcoming Ganpati Bappa for 16 years, opts for a floral backdrop this year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dipti

Lord Ganesha in Dipti's home.

