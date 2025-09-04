HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lord Ganesha, Tu Saath Rehna Hamesha

Lord Ganesha, Tu Saath Rehna Hamesha

By SHASHANKH HARKADE, NISHANT MOHATTA, RAVI RAO, JIGESH, ANIRUDHA SHANBHAG, JAYSHREE DESAI
September 04, 2025 12:24 IST
September 04, 2025 12:24 IST

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.
Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shashankh Harkade

Bengaluru's Shashankh Harkade writes, 'My best friend Lord Ganesha, tu saath rahena hamesha.'

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nishant Mohatta

Borivali's Nishant Mohatta proudly says, 'The flowers are handmade with guidance from YouTube tutorials. Even Lord Ganesha's crown has been made at home.'

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Rao

Ganeshotav is special for Ravi Rao from Tulsi Heights, Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, and his family.

'We are ardent devotees of Lord Ganpati since well over 45 years and wait for His arrival year after year.

'The Lord never fails to give us joy, love, happiness and His blessing lasts us throughout the year, year after year.'

'We have a pet named Chickoo and he too is excited when Bappa visits us each year. Throughout Bappa's stay, he spends most of his time under the table where Bappa is placed.

'At night, he will prostate himself in front of the Lord as if praying to Him and seeking His blessings.

'We are so happy to see this and are sure Chickoo is also the Lord's true friend and devotee.'

'Ganpati Bappa Morya. May the Lord share His blessings with all.'

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jigesh

Jigesh from Virar says, 'Our Ganpati Bappa is in Krishnaji swarup with Gokul in the background.'

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anirudha Shanbhag and Jayshree Desai

Anirudha Shanbhag and Jayshree Desai from Saratoga, California, offer bright hibiscus and marigold flowers to Lord Ganesha.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anirudha Shanbhag and Jayshree Desai

They also offer Him a lovingly prepared meal.

'We are blessed to bring Ganpati Bappa home again this year and celebrated it with a Konkani dinner (no onion/garlic) containing some of His favourite food items.

'We wish all Rediff readers a happy and healthy year ahead!'

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganesha. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

