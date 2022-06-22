When A Supermodel Romances The Taj

Romance was in the air for ex-Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes and husband Juan David Borrero as they visited the world's ultimate symbol of love, the Taj Mahal.
Presenting a few glimpses from their Indian vacay. Please click on the images below for a better look.
IMAGE: Jasmine posed with the Taj Mahal in the background.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Jasmine Tookes/Instagram
IMAGE: She's 'amazed by this symbol of love'.
IMAGE: The couple stole a quiet, romantic moment.
IMAGE: Jasmine and Juan shared a kiss at the monument that's symbolic of undying love.
IMAGE: Their trip seemed nothing short of a fairy tale.
IMAGE: Jasmine also visited the Agra Fort...
IMAGE: ...Where she took in the sights.
IMAGE: The supermodel stayed at The Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra.
IMAGE: Clad in a black swimsuit, Jasmine looked stunning as she relaxed by the pool.
IMAGE: And then raised temperatures by taking a dip.