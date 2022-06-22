News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When A Supermodel Romances The Taj

When A Supermodel Romances The Taj

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 22, 2022 13:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Romance was in the air for ex-Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes and husband Juan David Borrero as they visited the world's ultimate symbol of love, the Taj Mahal. 

Presenting a few glimpses from their Indian vacay. Please click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: Jasmine posed with the Taj Mahal in the background. 
All photographs: Kind courtesy Jasmine Tookes/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She's 'amazed by this symbol of love'.

 

IMAGE: The couple stole a quiet, romantic moment. 

 

IMAGE: Jasmine and Juan shared a kiss at the monument that's symbolic of undying love. 

 

IMAGE: Their trip seemed nothing short of a fairy tale.

 

IMAGE: Jasmine also visited the Agra Fort...

 

IMAGE: ...Where she took in the sights.

 

IMAGE: The supermodel stayed at The Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra. 

 

IMAGE: Clad in a black swimsuit, Jasmine looked stunning as she relaxed by the pool.

 

IMAGE: And then raised temperatures by taking a dip.

 

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Aisha Sharma's gorgeous US vacay
SEE: Aisha Sharma's gorgeous US vacay
Models share their AMAZING travel pix!
Models share their AMAZING travel pix!
Ready To Travel? Amazing Destinations!
Ready To Travel? Amazing Destinations!
Shiv Sena rebel: 38 MLAs in Guwahati, 4 more coming
Shiv Sena rebel: 38 MLAs in Guwahati, 4 more coming
Guess where is Sushmita Holidaying?
Guess where is Sushmita Holidaying?
'Why is Eknath Shinde not in Mumbai staking claim?'
'Why is Eknath Shinde not in Mumbai staking claim?'
India's Russian imports up 3.5 times on oil buys
India's Russian imports up 3.5 times on oil buys

More like this

What's Aishwarya Doing In Kashmir?

What's Aishwarya Doing In Kashmir?

Holiday In Greece Like A Super Model

Holiday In Greece Like A Super Model

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances