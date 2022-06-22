When A Supermodel Romances The Taj

Romance was in the air for ex-Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes and husband Juan David Borrero as they visited the world's ultimate symbol of love, the Taj Mahal.

Presenting a few glimpses from their Indian vacay. Please click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: Jasmine posed with the Taj Mahal in the background.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Jasmine Tookes/Instagram

IMAGE: She's 'amazed by this symbol of love'.

IMAGE: The couple stole a quiet, romantic moment.

IMAGE: Jasmine and Juan shared a kiss at the monument that's symbolic of undying love.

IMAGE: Their trip seemed nothing short of a fairy tale.

IMAGE: Jasmine also visited the Agra Fort...

IMAGE: ...Where she took in the sights.

IMAGE: The supermodel stayed at The Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra.

IMAGE: Clad in a black swimsuit, Jasmine looked stunning as she relaxed by the pool.

IMAGE: And then raised temperatures by taking a dip.