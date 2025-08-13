Elnaaz Is All About Sass 'n' Sparkle

Elnaaz Norouzi continues to captivate audiences worldwide -- from her entertaining stint in Traitors to a special appearance in the sultry song, Ishq Bukhaar, in John Abraham's Tehran, which releases on OTT on August 14.

Her style -- a magnetic mix of glamour and mystery -- is all about modern-day star power.

PS: Did you know she is from Tehran?

IMAGE: That's Elnaaz Norouzi's striking lesson in effective colour-blocking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

IMAGE: A splash of colour and the right jewellery can totally elevate your look -- even if you’re just chilling in a robe.

IMAGE: The sheer, embellished halter bodice adds a hint of sensuality. Along with the fluid silver drape, it's made for the spotlight.

IMAGE: Denim. On denim. On denim. With those shoes, Elnaaz does it just right.

IMAGE: She channels timeless elegance in a stunning off-shoulder black gown, paired with statement earrings and sleek curls.

IMAGE: She dazzles in an embellished blush-coloured gown, complete with feathered details and a luxe potli bag.

