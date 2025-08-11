HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Disha, Khushi, Pranita Glow For Gaurav Gupta

By SATISH BODAS
Last updated on: August 11, 2025 12:59 IST

Gaurav Gupta's debut bridal couture in India -- Quantum Entanglement -- looks at Indian heritage with a modern lens.

To support the designer, Bollywood's style icons stepped out in his latest creations.

From sculpted silhouettes to fluid gowns, each look blended craftsmanship with contemporary flair.

Rediff's Satish Bodas brings you scintillating glimpses from the evening.

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 1

IMAGE: Malaika Arora, who chose a white embellished, structured gown with metallic heels, ruled the red carpet. Photographs: Satish Bodas

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 2

IMAGE: Sequins and sheer -- Disha Patani couldn't have chosen better.

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 5

IMAGE: Vijay Varma looks dashing in sleek black.

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 6

IMAGE: Alizeh Agnihotri keeps it refined in an elegant, draped gown.

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 7

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor's white beaded gown saw soft detailing meet structured shape.

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 8

IMAGE: Kiran Rao's looks was understated yet individualistic.

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 9

IMAGE: Pranita Subhash in a gorgeous sequinned gown that played with the light.

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 11

IMAGE: Nitanshi Goel’s look paired precise tailoring with stunning embroidery.

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 12

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi in black and white were yin and yang brought to life.

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 14

IMAGE: Anshula Kapoor channelled a moody, romantic vibe in a black gown.

SATISH BODAS / Rediff.com
Pragya, Sophie's Exciting Party Looks
Bollywood's Beautiful Handloom Looks
Va-Va-Voom Vaani Kapoor!
Triptii's Still The Nation's Heartthrob
Kareena, Manushi Make A Statement With...
