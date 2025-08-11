Disha, Khushi, Pranita Glow For Gaurav Gupta

Gaurav Gupta's debut bridal couture in India -- Quantum Entanglement -- looks at Indian heritage with a modern lens.

To support the designer, Bollywood's style icons stepped out in his latest creations.

From sculpted silhouettes to fluid gowns, each look blended craftsmanship with contemporary flair.

Rediff's Satish Bodas brings you scintillating glimpses from the evening.

IMAGE: Malaika Arora, who chose a white embellished, structured gown with metallic heels, ruled the red carpet. Photographs: Satish Bodas

IMAGE: Sequins and sheer -- Disha Patani couldn't have chosen better.

IMAGE: Vijay Varma looks dashing in sleek black.

IMAGE: Alizeh Agnihotri keeps it refined in an elegant, draped gown.

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor's white beaded gown saw soft detailing meet structured shape.

IMAGE: Kiran Rao's looks was understated yet individualistic.

IMAGE: Pranita Subhash in a gorgeous sequinned gown that played with the light.

IMAGE: Nitanshi Goel’s look paired precise tailoring with stunning embroidery.

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi in black and white were yin and yang brought to life.

IMAGE: Anshula Kapoor channelled a moody, romantic vibe in a black gown.

