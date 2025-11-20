HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Elnaaz Leaves A Little Sparkle Everywhere She Goes

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 20, 2025 08:40 IST

Elnaaz Norouzi has a personal style that feels like a breath of fresh air. It is effortless and completely free-spirited.

The Masti 4 actress refuses to be boxed in. There’s no formula to what she wears; she simply goes with what feels fun, light and true to her. And that’s exactly what makes her looks stand out.

Here's a look at Elnaaz’s most carefree glam moments. 

IMAGE: Who would’ve thought an Iranian beauty could embrace Indian flair this effortlessly? Elnaaz looks like a dream in an ivory salwar suit, complete with jhumkas and a gajra. All photographs: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: For the girls who want shimmer without drama, her blush pink sari with a corset blouse is built for Gen Z desi queens.

 

IMAGE: In her black velvet gown, opera gloves and pearl accessories, Elnaaz looks like a period drama heroine who has time-travelled to 2025.

 

IMAGE: She pairs a dark-wash denim corset with light-wash jeans and heels. It’s the kind of combo that works for brunch, airports, parties, everything...

 

IMAGE: Take notes from Elnaaz and turn your mom’s sari into the cutest trendy moment ever. She drapes a sky blue Banarasi silk sari the modern way over a baby pink blouse.

 

IMAGE: If Wednesday Addams ever wore a sari, this would be it -- a sheer black drape with a slit and a matching veil.

 

IMAGE: Even Elnaaz’s makeup lives in full shimmer mode, with highlighter that hits the light just right and glossy lips that make a statement.

RELATED STORIES

Tara Sutaria's Shaadi Season Guide
Is Apeksha The Newest Dream Girl?
Anandhi Is The Ultimate Desi Girl Until...
Nikita Makes Fashion Look Easy
Isn't Harnaaz Dazzling?
