Is Apeksha The Newest Dream Girl?

Apeksha Porwal is stepping into superstar territory with Rajnikanth’s Jailer 2.

Dreamy and effortlessly aesthetic, her fashion game feels like a Pinterest board come to life. Her looks are a perfect mix of ethereal and edgy, making them linger in your mind longer after you’ve scrolled past.

IMAGE: In a floral midi dress with balloon sleeves, Apeksha gives full soft girl vibes. It’s a fuss-free look for vacations, brunch or daytime outings. All photographs: Kind courtesy Apeksha Porwal/Instagram

IMAGE: When your outfit is simple, let the jewellery do the heavy lifting. She elevates her white sari with a heavy choker, studs and stacked bangles.

IMAGE: There’s no such thing as too many tassels and Apeksha’s crop top and skirt combo proves it. Go all-tassel when you want movement to do the talking for you.

IMAGE: Corset blouse, mermaid-fit lehenga and cape instead of a dupatta -- consider this your wedding season cheat code.

IMAGE: When in doubt, go all white. Apeksha’s white cutout bodysuit paired with white pants is absolutely va-va-voom!

IMAGE: In a flowy satin white dress paired with a sheer black hat and dainty pearls, her look is all about Victorian vibes with a dash of modern.

IMAGE: Apeksha goes into full drama mode in a draped black dress that melts into sheer fabric, topped with a black rose choker.