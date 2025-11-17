Anandhi Is The Ultimate Desi Girl Until...

Most days, Anandhi is all about classic saris and that girl-next-door grace but the minute she slips into western wear, it's pure slay mode.

Whether the Premante actress is draped in tradition or rocking a floral dress, she makes every look feel effortless, fresh and totally her own.

IMAGE: Don't fancy dressing up? Take notes from Anandhi, who turns a white shirt and black denim into a moment. Add a messy bun and boom -- you’ve mastered the look! All photographs: Kind courtesy Anandhi/Instagram

IMAGE: Her lilac floral midi dress with bell sleeves is the perfect pick for brunches, strolls or just feeling cute.

IMAGE: Who said saris can’t be flirty? Anandhi proves otherwise in a sheer green drape with mauve floral motifs.

IMAGE: She exudes full-on heroine energy in a grey sari but it’s her soft curls doing all the talking.

IMAGE: Anandhi shows us how desi core is done in a printed white sari, oxidized jhumkas and a black bindi.

IMAGE: Nothing beats a classic done right! She stuns in a black anarkali with a dupatta decked in pink floral motifs.

IMAGE: Anandhi’s black Indo-western outfit teamed with statement earrings is a look that celebrates both the desi and the modern world.