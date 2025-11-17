HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Anandhi Is The Ultimate Desi Girl Until...

November 17, 2025 10:57 IST

Most days, Anandhi is all about classic saris and that girl-next-door grace but the minute she slips into western wear, it's pure slay mode.

Whether the Premante actress is draped in tradition or rocking a floral dress, she makes every look feel effortless, fresh and totally her own. 

IMAGE: Don't fancy dressing up? Take notes from Anandhi, who turns a white shirt and black denim into a moment. Add a messy bun and boom -- you’ve mastered the look! All photographs: Kind courtesy Anandhi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her lilac floral midi dress with bell sleeves is the perfect pick for brunches, strolls or just feeling cute.

 

IMAGE: Who said saris can’t be flirty? Anandhi proves otherwise in a sheer green drape with mauve floral motifs.

 

IMAGE: She exudes full-on heroine energy in a grey sari but it’s her soft curls doing all the talking.

 

IMAGE: Anandhi shows us how desi core is done in a printed white sari, oxidized jhumkas and a black bindi.

 

IMAGE: Nothing beats a classic done right! She stuns in a black anarkali with a dupatta decked in pink floral motifs.

 

IMAGE: Anandhi’s black Indo-western outfit teamed with statement earrings is a look that celebrates both the desi and the modern world.

Bold, Beautiful Bhagyashri
Shehnaaz, The Kudi Who Can Do It All
Sreeleela Is Flirty, Fun And Totally Fab!
When Harmanpreet Dazzled Off The Field As Well...
Khushi's Indo-Western Looks Are Bridesmaid Gold!
