Isn't Harnaaz Dazzling?

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is in her full glam era and honestly, no one’s complaining.

The former Miss Universe and Baaghi 4 star has been serving look after look -- shimmering gowns, sharp silhouettes, bold makeup, soft glam, you name it -- and each appearance feels like its own red-carpet moment.

She is definitely an exciting fashion girl to watch out for!

IMAGE: Harnaaz’s cutout dress with waist detailing and ring accents at the midriff is a statement vacay look great for poolside parties or glam resort nights. All photographs: Kind courtesy Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu/Instagram

IMAGE: Just a girl. Sitting in a bathtub. In a ballgown. With a face card that never declines!

IMAGE: Harnaaz is definitely an Indian Barbie with her smokey eyes, glowing cheeks and glossy lips. The half-up, half-down hair ties the whole aesthetic together!

IMAGE: Harnaaz channels soft, dreamy glamour in a white crochet long dress, giving the outfit a breezy, romantic vibe. A look for beachside dinners and sunset parties.

IMAGE: She looks like an Oscar statuette in a gold, body-skimming dress paired with dramatic makeup. It's a striking look for gala nights.

IMAGE: She spins into full desi glam in a pink lehenga with a statement maang tikka that demands attention.

IMAGE: Harnaaz keeps it chic in a white playsuit with balloon sleeves, topped with a beige hat. This is your cue to bring hats back this holiday season.