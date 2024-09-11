Electrifyingly Exciting Sarah

Mirror, mirror on the wall, isn’t Sarah Jane Dias the most sultry of them all?

The stylish actor, who will be seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders, makes sure that her fashion game is fleek.

Don’t believe us? Take a peek at her varied style avatars.

IMAGE: What a fun way to get ready for the beach. She looks adorable in this multi-print bikini with its feminine frill.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias /Instagram

IMAGE: That's how you add some sizzle to what would otherwise be a boring formal outfit.

IMAGE: Make a bold move with statement earrings.

IMAGE: How cute is that mini dress!

IMAGE: Add a funky bandana to spice up a simple tee.

IMAGE: Heard of conversational prints? And while we are talking about that, can we steal those adorable socks, Sarah?