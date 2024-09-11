News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Electrifyingly Exciting Sarah

Electrifyingly Exciting Sarah

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: September 11, 2024 12:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mirror, mirror on the wall, isn’t Sarah Jane Dias the most sultry of them all?

The stylish actor, who will be seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders, makes sure that her fashion game is fleek.

Don’t believe us? Take a peek at her varied style avatars.

IMAGE: What a fun way to get ready for the beach. She looks adorable in this multi-print bikini with its feminine frill.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias /Instagram

IMAGE: That's how you add some sizzle to what would otherwise be a boring formal outfit.

 

IMAGE: Make a bold move with statement earrings.

 

IMAGE: How cute is that mini dress!

 

IMAGE: Add a funky bandana to spice up a simple tee.

 

IMAGE: Heard of conversational prints? And while we are talking about that, can we steal those adorable socks, Sarah?

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Fatima Will Make Your Heart Go Dhak Dhak
Fatima Will Make Your Heart Go Dhak Dhak
Ananya Is A Real Style Babe
Ananya Is A Real Style Babe
Isn't Malavika Mohanan Bewitching?
Isn't Malavika Mohanan Bewitching?
Working capital cycle shortest in 25 yrs at 47.8 days
Working capital cycle shortest in 25 yrs at 47.8 days
Bengali youth detained, Kanpur train sabotage cracked?
Bengali youth detained, Kanpur train sabotage cracked?
Shimla mosque dispute: Protestors turn violent
Shimla mosque dispute: Protestors turn violent
Steel recycle mandate for automakers on the anvil
Steel recycle mandate for automakers on the anvil

More like this

Curious, Playful Kanchi

Curious, Playful Kanchi

Meet Uorfi Javed's Cute Sister Dolly

Meet Uorfi Javed's Cute Sister Dolly

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances