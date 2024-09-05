Curious, Playful Kanchi

A smile from Kanchi Singh is all it takes to light up your day.

She has been embracing the vibrant charm of a colourful palette; in fact, she wouldn't mind wearing all the shades of the rainbow in a single outfit.

Being filmi, as the Hanky Panky actor's wardrobe shows, is second nature to her.

IMAGE: You can always take a formal blazer dress and make it utterly feminine like Kanchi does.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kanchi Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Take a bow for looking so stunning in an off-shoulder denim dress.

IMAGE: This social butterfly will make you rethink coord sets. She's got the look that will teleport you to the charming white cliffs of Normandy in France.

IMAGE: Kanchi enjoys winging it in ab-baring numbers.

IMAGE: She is a standout in all-pink.

IMAGE: The only thing she is missing is a hat, but you'll spot an oversized one in the background.

That, folks, is the Heydar Aliyev Centre in Baku, Azerbaijan.