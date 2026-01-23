Echo Show 11, Echo Show 8 Debut In India

Amazon has introduced its latest Alexa-enabled Echo Show 11 alongside the fourth-generation Echo Show 8 in the Indian market.

The Echo Show 11 is priced at ₹26,999, while the Echo Show 8 costs ₹23,999, with both smart displays offered in Graphite and Glacier White finishes.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Amazon

1. Bigger Screens

The Echo Show 11 is built around a generous 11-inch screen, while the Echo Show 8 features a slightly larger 8.7-inch high-definition glass panel that flows seamlessly from edge to edge.

Both displays support intuitive touch input, making navigation smoother and everyday interactions more effortless.

2. Powered By Intelligent Hardware

Both the Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 are driven by Amazon's advanced AZ3 Pro processor and paired with Omnisense, an all-new ambient intelligence sensor.

3. Network Of Smart Sensors

These devices bring together multiple sensors and signal-based technologies, like a 13-MP camera with automatic framing and advanced noise suppression, alongside audio inputs, ultrasound detection, Wi-Fi radar, an accelerometer and Wi-Fi CSI, to deliver a more aware and responsive experience.

4. Smarter Automation

The latest sensor enables intelligent adjustments to supported smart lighting and other compatible home devices, all managed effortlessly via the Alexa application.

5. Immersive Sound

Each model is equipped with forward-facing stereo speakers and a specially tuned woofer that delivers rich, spatial audio.

The full-range drivers are positioned discreetly beneath the screen, purpose-built to channel sound directly towards the listener for a more enveloping audio experience.

6. Keeping An Eye On The Home

Users can keep tabs on their living spaces and stay connected with family members or pets through the 'Drop In' function.

In addition, the displays support pairing with compatible security cameras and video doorbells, allowing up to four live video streams to be viewed simultaneously on the screen.