Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Debuts In India

The smartphone is expected to be priced from ₹22,999, positioning it as a competitive offering in its segment.

1. Display

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 comes with a vibrant 6.77-inch AMOLED screen, offering silky-smooth performance with a 120 Hz refresh rate and TÜV Rheinland certification for reduced blue light, making it easy on the eyes.

2. Camera

The smartphone boasts a powerful imaging setup, led by a high-resolution 108-megapixel rear lens paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, while the front is equipped with a sharp 20-megapixel camera for clear and detailed selfies.

3. Design

Sleek and lightweight, the handset measures 164 mm in height and 75.42 mm across, with a slim profile of 7.35 mm in the Black and Glacier Blue finishes and 7.40 mm in Mist Purple, all the while weighing a comfortable 178 gm.

4. Processor

The device is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 mobile platform, built using advanced 4 nm fabrication. An octa-core CPU clocked at speeds of up to 2.4 GHz ensures smooth performance and efficient power management.

5. Navigation

For accurate location tracking, the handset supports multiple global navigation systems, including GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BeiDou (B1I and B1C) and Galileo (E1), ensuring reliable positioning wherever you go.

6. IP Rating

Built to handle everyday mishaps, the device offers strong protection against splashes, water exposure and dust, meeting both IP65 and IP66 resistance standards for added peace of mind.

7. Battery

The device is powered by a robust 5,520 mAh typical battery, delivering long-lasting performance, and supports 45W fast charging to get you back up and running in no time.