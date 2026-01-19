HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Dell's New XPS Lineup Comes With Built-In AI

Dell's New XPS Lineup Comes With Built-In AI

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 19, 2026 09:54 IST

x

Dell has streamlined the appearance of its premium laptops, bringing a consistent design language across the refreshed XPS 16, XPS 14 and the reimagined XPS 13.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra chips and Windows 11, the new XPS range integrates on-device AI acceleration. This boosts efficiency, supports creative workflows and helps extend battery endurance.

dell

All photographs: Kind courtesy Dell

1. Premium Materials

Each device is crafted from precision-cut aluminium and protected with Gorilla Glass 3. Subtle, monochromatic finishes in Graphite and Platinum add to the understated yet high-end appeal.

dell

2. Design

The bold aesthetic is matched by thoughtful detailing. A touch-based control strip allows effortless switching between media and function shortcuts, while a flush glass trackpad with haptic response delivers smooth, accurate navigation.

dell

3. Comfortable Typing

Larger, well-spaced keys improve typing comfort and accuracy, ensuring long work sessions feel fatigue-free.

dell

4. Displays

All models feature InfinityEdge screens, with optional OLED touch panels, adaptive refresh rates and sharp resolutions. Support for Dolby Vision® ensures rich tones, deep contrast and lifelike colour reproduction.

dell

5. Built-In AI

Powered by Intel Core Ultra chips and Windows 11, the new XPS range integrates on-device AI acceleration. This boosts efficiency, supports creative workflows and helps extend battery endurance.

dell

6. Battery

Every laptop in the lineup supports ExpressCharge technology, restoring up to 80 per cent power in just an hour, ideal for creators and professionals constantly on the move.

dell

7. Distinct Strengths

The XPS 16 leads with raw muscle, combining Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics (up to RTX 4070) to handle intensive workloads with ease.

Both XPS 16 and XPS 14 are NVIDIA Studio certified, making them reliable tools for video production, 3D design and live broadcasts.

dell

8. XPS 13

The ultra-light XPS 13, starting at only 1.17 kg, offers versatile display choices -- from FHD+ to 3K OLED -- making it a balanced companion for study, work and entertainment.

REDIFF GADGETS
Share:

More News Coverage

Rediff Tech

RELATED STORIES

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Arrives With Dual-Sided Panda Glass
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Arrives With Dual-Sided Panda Glass
Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India
Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India
Realme 16 Pro+: Ultra-High 200MP Camera
Realme 16 Pro+: Ultra-High 200MP Camera
7 Android Tweaks That Improve Battery
7 Android Tweaks That Improve Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Debuts In India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Debuts In India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

webstory image 2

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 3

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

VIDEOS

Malaika poses extensively with her mother in a floral dress 1:13

Malaika poses extensively with her mother in a floral dress

Shilpa Shetty Stuns in Black Dress at Ramesh Taurani's Birthday Celebration1:04

Shilpa Shetty Stuns in Black Dress at Ramesh Taurani's...

Aamir Khan Spotted With GF Gauri Spratt at Ramesh Taurani's Birthday Bash1:18

Aamir Khan Spotted With GF Gauri Spratt at Ramesh...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO