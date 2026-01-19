Dell's New XPS Lineup Comes With Built-In AI

Dell has streamlined the appearance of its premium laptops, bringing a consistent design language across the refreshed XPS 16, XPS 14 and the reimagined XPS 13.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra chips and Windows 11, the new XPS range integrates on-device AI acceleration. This boosts efficiency, supports creative workflows and helps extend battery endurance.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Dell

1. Premium Materials

Each device is crafted from precision-cut aluminium and protected with Gorilla Glass 3. Subtle, monochromatic finishes in Graphite and Platinum add to the understated yet high-end appeal.

2. Design

The bold aesthetic is matched by thoughtful detailing. A touch-based control strip allows effortless switching between media and function shortcuts, while a flush glass trackpad with haptic response delivers smooth, accurate navigation.

3. Comfortable Typing

Larger, well-spaced keys improve typing comfort and accuracy, ensuring long work sessions feel fatigue-free.

4. Displays

All models feature InfinityEdge screens, with optional OLED touch panels, adaptive refresh rates and sharp resolutions. Support for Dolby Vision® ensures rich tones, deep contrast and lifelike colour reproduction.

5. Built-In AI

Powered by Intel Core Ultra chips and Windows 11, the new XPS range integrates on-device AI acceleration. This boosts efficiency, supports creative workflows and helps extend battery endurance.

6. Battery

Every laptop in the lineup supports ExpressCharge technology, restoring up to 80 per cent power in just an hour, ideal for creators and professionals constantly on the move.

7. Distinct Strengths

The XPS 16 leads with raw muscle, combining Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics (up to RTX 4070) to handle intensive workloads with ease.

Both XPS 16 and XPS 14 are NVIDIA Studio certified, making them reliable tools for video production, 3D design and live broadcasts.

8. XPS 13

The ultra-light XPS 13, starting at only 1.17 kg, offers versatile display choices -- from FHD+ to 3K OLED -- making it a balanced companion for study, work and entertainment.