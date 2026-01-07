Realme 16 Pro+: Ultra-High 200MP Camera

Realme has rolled out its latest premium offerings in the Indian market with the debut of the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+.

Positioned as power-packed additions to the brand's lineup, the two devices arrive with standout features -- from an ultra-high-resolution 200 MP imaging system to a 7,000 mAh battery designed for long-lasting performance.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Realme

1. Display

The Realme 16 Pro+ comes with a sleek curved AMOLED display, measuring 6.80 in, offering vivid visuals, ultra-high brightness levels and a super-smooth 144 Hz refresh rate for a premium viewing experience.

2. Design

The phone measures 162.45 mm in height and 76.27 mm in width, with thickness and weight varying by colour -- Master Gold and Master Grey are slightly thicker and heavier, while the Camellia Pink version is slimmer and lighter.

3. Camera

The device packs a 200 MP OIS primary rear camera, supported by a 50 MP OIS sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 50 MP front camera for sharp selfies.

4. Processor

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 mobile platform, built on an efficient 4 nm architecture.

It features an octa-core processor capable of clock speeds up to 2.8 GHz, paired with the Adreno 722 graphics unit running at 1150 MHz for smooth visuals and reliable performance.

5. Battery

The handset is backed by a large 7,000 mAh battery designed for extended usage, complemented by rapid 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging to minimise downtime.

It also comes equipped with a modern USB Type-C port for convenient charging and data transfer.

6. IP Rating

The smartphone comes with robust durability ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, offering strong protection against dust, water immersion, high-pressure jets, and extreme conditions.

7. Price

The pre-booking window remains open until 11:59 pm on January 8. Buyers can take advantage of attractive launch benefits, including a ₹2,000 instant reduction through eligible bank offers along with an additional ₹2,000 bonus on device exchange.

Following these savings, the handset is available during the early sale phase at a starting price of ₹39,999.