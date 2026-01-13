Marking a global first, this 16-inch twin-display gaming laptop delivers a striking visual experience through two 3K, 120 Hz ROG Nebula HDR OLED touch panels.

Designed to impress, the setup produces rich colours, deep contrast and ultra-smooth motion.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Asus

1. Built For More View, Smoother Play

Both screens adopt a taller 16:10 proportion, expanding usable display space for deeper immersion and easier multitasking.

The main display further enhances gaming performance with G-SYNC support, eliminating visual breaks and ensuring consistently fluid action throughout intense gameplay.

2. Powerhouse Performance

At the heart of the Zephyrus Duo 16 sits the Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 386H, boasting 16 cores and 32 threads to effortlessly tackle demanding applications and AAA titles alike.

Complementing this is up to 64 GB of lightning-fast LPDDR5X 8533 MHz memory and a generous 2 TB PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD, providing blistering speed and ample storage.

3. Versatile Connectivity For Every Setup

The Zephyrus Duo 16 comes loaded with an HDMI 2.1 port for crisp external display output, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and a full-sized SD card reader for effortless media transfers.

Additionally, it offers a pair of USB Type-C ports supporting Thunderbolt™ 4, DisplayPort™ 2.1, and up to 100W power delivery, ensuring seamless compatibility with a wide array of accessories and peripherals.

4. Sleek, Premium Craftsmanship

The device boasts an ultra-luxurious design, featuring a CNC-milled aluminium chassis finished in a striking Stellar Grey.

Its removable magnetic keyboard adds versatility, while the distinctive Slash Lighting accent elevates the laptop's futuristic and stylish appeal.

5. Limitless Flexibility

Thanks to a 90° kickstand and a hinge capable of 320° rotation, the Zephyrus Duo 16 effortlessly switches between five specialised operation modes, adapting to every gaming, creative, or productivity scenario with ease.

6. Adaptive Keyboard

Its keyboard doubles as a traditional laptop input but can also be fully detached and connected wirelessly via Bluetooth across any of the laptop’s versatile operating modes.

Remarkably slim at just 5.1 mm, it still delivers a satisfying 1.7 mm key travel, matching the tactile precision expected from high-end gaming keyboards.

7. Power And Portability

This ASUS laptop is powered by a 90Wh battery, paired with a 250W adapter for rapid charging.

Its sleek frame measures 246.8 × 355 × 19.95–24.99 mm, striking a balance between portability and performance, while its 2.85 kg weight ensures it remains travel-friendly without compromising on durability.

Expected to hit markets in the middle of 2026, its price will be knowns closer to launch.