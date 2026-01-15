HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lenovo's Rollable Legion Pro Expands From 16 Inches To 24-Inch Display

Lenovo's Rollable Legion Pro Expands From 16 Inches To 24-Inch Display

January 15, 2026 13:06 IST

Lenovo arrived at CES 2026, an annual trade show held in Las Vegas, with a Legion prototype that feels instantly intuitive.

At first glance, the Legion Pro Rollable looks like a standard 16-inch gaming notebook. But press a dedicated command and the OLED panel glides outward horizontally, expanding into an almost 24-inch ultrawide display that dramatically changes how the machine is used.

lenovo

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lenovo

1. Three Screen Modes

The rollable display works across three levels: Focus Mode keeps it at 16 in with a 16:10 ratio. Tactical Mode widens it to 21.5 in in 21:9. And Arena Mode stretches it to almost 24 in in a 24:9 format. In practice, the full extension reaches around 23.8 inches -- essentially a 24-inch ultrawide cleverly housed inside a laptop screen.

lenovo

2. Built On Legion Pro Power

Lenovo says the concept is based on the Legion Pro 7i, using Intel Core Ultra processors with graphics options reaching the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Early hands-on feedback points to a top configuration featuring an Intel Core Ultra 9 paired with the same high-end RTX 5090 mobile graphics.

lenovo

3. AI-Driven Performance Boost

Lenovo has equipped the concept with its AI Engine+, supported by the LA Core platform, which intelligently recognises in-game situations to enhance frame output and manage hardware resources more efficiently.

lenovo

4. Designed For Durability

The roll-out mechanism relies on specially engineered, low-resistance components that minimise contact stress, helping shield the OLED panel from damage and long-term degradation as it repeatedly extends and retracts.

lenovo

5. A Glimpse

Lenovo is positioning the device strictly as an experimental showcase rather than a retail announcement. With no pricing or launch timeline in sight, it is best viewed as a preview of future possibilities.

