She's the kind of girl you'd love to take home to meet your parents.

And when Ridhima Pandit walks down the aisle (err, ramp at the Times Fashion Week), how can your heart not skip a beat?



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: How can anyone look away from that pretty face? Isn't she breathtaking in white?

IMAGE: A swish of the veil is all it takes for us to go weak in the knees.

IMAGE: When she smiles, our hearts go mmmmm!

IMAGE: The collection by Pushpanjali Nanda had something for every bride.

IMAGE: A sari with a veil works well for brides who would like to break a few fashion rules.

IMAGE: Iris Maity is a cross between a Greek goddess and an Indian beauty.

IMAGE: Pushpanjali with her models and showstopper Ridhima.