The Goud Saraswat Brahmin Seva Mandal's Ganesh Mandal, located in Matunga, north central Mumbai, is widely considered to be the city's richest Ganesh Mandal.

The idol is made of panchdhatu, a combination of five metals: Gold, silver, copper, zinc and tin.

The Ganpati idol is adorned in gold and silver ornaments every year. The GSB Mandal is celebrating its 70th Ganeshotsav this year.

IMAGE: The Lord on his throne at the GSB Seva Mandal, here and below. Photographs: Sahil Salvi

