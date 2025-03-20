Zaara, Anushka Are Ready To Scorch This Summer

Hey there, trendsetters! It's time to prep for hot girl summer with some spicy style inspo -- apt for basking in the sun, riding the waves and partying the night away.

IMAGE: Anushka Sen's Aztec print swimsuit is a reminder for all bikini-lovin' babes to book that beach getaway. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar's fierce avatar with her peek-a-boo black coords and statement tribal jewellery is such a mood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor's orange and mint green swimsuit is just what you need for pool parties or chillin’ at the beach. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Pranita Subhash’s white tank tee with pearl earrings is the ultimate cool girl combo. Casual days just got an upgrade! Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

IMAGE: For all the shy girls looking to make a splash, Zaara Yesmin’s neon print swimsuit with a sarong skirt and sunnies is just the ticket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

IMAGE: If you're in a flirty mood, Disha Patani's itsy-bitsy orchid bikini is calling your name. It's got that modern, playful vibe that screams confidence. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde is keeping it cute and comfy in a white cotton skater dress and fresh white sneakers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Kusha Kapila's buttery yellow corset dress with all those tie-up deets is just so summery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

