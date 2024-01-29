Doesn't Nimrit Just Brighten Up Your Day?

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a masterclass in streetstyle dressing.

She is proof that one doesn't need a sweater when you can bundle up in jackets.

The Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 actor is a fan of sneakers, loafers and all things comfy.

Trust her to keep it cozy in denim skirts with front slits and high-waist trousers paired with ab-baring tops.

IMAGE: Think pink! Nimrit gets goofy in a cute monochromatic top, a matching sweater and high ponytails.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia/Instagram

IMAGE: A black swimsuit and am oversized white shirt; she's got the right combo for an effortless lounge by the pool.

IMAGE: All black? Naah! Just add a couple of pops of colour in happy yellow and white.

IMAGE: While black is her go-to colour, she does like varying the shades; she does it here by using sheer and grey.

IMAGE: The sling bag is the perfect addition to this sophisticated combo of beige, white and powder blue.

IMAGE: The little bag makes a reappearance here, along with oversized square-rimmed sunglasses and a satin top for a retro feel.

IMAGE: She knows less is more when it comes to dresses.

IMAGE: When she slays in red, the temperature goes up and how!

IMAGE: Contrasting shades can be daunting but not for Nimrit, who joyfully colourblocks in pink and yellow.