Does GPay/PhonePe Affect CIBIL Score?

It's not about how much you earn -- it's about how you borrow and repay.

Kindly note that all the illustrations generated using Google Gemini has only been posted for representational purposes.

Key points TransUnion CIBIL does not disclose the exact formula used to calculate a CIBIL score. Instead, it evaluates factors such as repayment history, outstanding balances, credit utilisation, length of credit history, credit mix and recent credit behaviour.

Paying loan EMIs and credit card bills on time is one of the most important ways to build and maintain a healthy CIBIL score, while missed or delayed payments can adversely affect your credit history.

Routine UPI payments through apps like Google Pay, PhonePe or Paytm do not improve your CIBIL score because they are payment transactions, not credit transactions.

UPI transactions can influence your credit profile only when they involve a credit product, such as a RuPay credit card on UPI or a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) facility that is reported by the lender to a credit bureau.

To improve your CIBIL score, repay EMIs on time, avoid carrying high credit card balances, borrow only when necessary, limit frequent loan applications and regularly review your credit information report for errors.

By now, you know that a CIBIL score is one of the first things lenders look at when you apply for a loan or a credit card. But how exactly does TransUnion CIBIL arrive at this three-digit number?

Is there a fixed formula?

Does paying every bill through Google Pay or PhonePe improve your score?

Does using a RuPay credit card on UPI make a difference?

The answers are often misunderstood.

Here's what TransUnion CIBIL officially says -- and what it doesn't.

Does TransUnion CIBIL reveal how it calculates your score?

No.

One of the biggest misconceptions is that there is a publicly available formula for calculating a CIBIL score. There isn't.

TransUnion CIBIL describes its scoring model as proprietary, meaning the exact mathematical formula is not disclosed.

What the company does explain is the broad categories of information that influence the score. These factors help lenders understand how responsibly a borrower has managed credit over time.

No web site or financial influencer can accurately claim that '35% of your score comes from payment history' or assign exact percentages to individual factors in the CIBIL score. Such weightages are not published by TransUnion CIBIL.

What is a good CIBIL score?

The CIBIL score ranges from 300 to 900.

A score of 750 or above is generally considered good and can improve your chances of getting loans and credit cards at favourable interest rates.

Scores between 700-749 are usually considered fair to good.

A score below 650 is generally viewed as weak and may make it harder to get credit or result in higher interest rates.

Where does CIBIL get your information?

TransUnion CIBIL does not monitor your bank account or your daily spending.

Instead, it receives information from lenders that have extended credit to you.

These include:

Banks

Housing finance companies

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs)

Credit card issuers

Other regulated lending institutions

The information reported may include:

Type of loan

Date the loan was taken

Loan amount

Credit limit

Outstanding balance

EMI payment history

Days past due (DPD)

Whether payments were made on time

Whether the account is active, closed, settled or written off

Credit enquiries made by lenders

This information forms the basis of your credit information report, from which the CIBIL score is generated.

What influences your CIBIL score?

While the exact formula remains confidential, TransUnion CIBIL identifies several key aspects of your credit behaviour that influence the score.

1. Repayment history

This is perhaps the single most important aspect of your credit profile.

Lenders want to know whether you repay borrowed money on time.

Regularly paying

Home loan EMIs

Car loan instalments

Personal loan EMIs

Credit card dues

On or before the due date demonstrates responsible borrowing.

Missing payments, paying only after repeated reminders or allowing accounts to become overdue can adversely affect your credit history.

Even one missed payment may remain visible in your credit report for several years.

2. Outstanding balance

Borrowing money is not necessarily a problem. Failing to manage that borrowing responsibly can be.

Lenders look at how much of your sanctioned credit remains outstanding.

A borrower who consistently carries high balances, particularly on revolving credit such as credit cards, may be viewed differently from someone who uses credit moderately and repays it regularly.

3. Credit utilisation

If your credit card limit is Rs 2 lakh and you regularly use almost the entire limit every month, lenders may perceive greater dependence on credit.

Financial experts often recommend keeping credit utilisation relatively low, although TransUnion CIBIL does not prescribe any fixed percentage that borrowers must maintain.

Lower utilisation generally indicates prudent credit management.

4. Length of credit history

Credit history develops over time.

Borrowers who have managed credit responsibly for several years provide lenders with a longer track record to assess.

Closing your oldest credit account without considering its impact may shorten your overall credit history.

This is one reason financial advisers often suggest retaining an old credit card with a good repayment record, provided it is managed responsibly and does not attract unnecessary costs.

5. Credit mix

Not all borrowing is the same.

Your credit profile may include:

Home loans

Vehicle loans

Education loans

Personal loans

Credit cards

Consumer durable loans

A balanced credit profile may provide lenders with a broader picture of your borrowing behaviour than reliance on only one type of credit.

6. Recent credit behaviour

Every time you apply for a loan or a credit card, the lender may access your credit report.

This is known as a hard enquiry.

Submitting numerous loan applications within a short period may suggest that you are seeking credit aggressively.

Lenders may consider this while assessing your application.

Do routine UPI payments improve your CIBIL score?

This is perhaps the most common question today.

The short answer is: No.

If you buy vegetables through Google Pay, pay your electricity bill using PhonePe or transfer money to a friend through Paytm directly from your savings account, those are payment transactions, not credit transactions.

TransUnion CIBIL does not receive ordinary UPI payment data simply because you paid using a UPI app.

The payment application is merely the interface through which money moves from your bank account.

Since you are not borrowing money, those transactions do not, by themselves, build your credit history.

However, if you connect your UPI to, say, a RuPay card, then it will give you a credit history.

Then why do some people say UPI affects your score?

Because not every UPI payment works the same way.

The key question is: Are you spending your own money or borrowed money?

That distinction makes all the difference.

When can UPI transactions affect your score?

RuPay credit cards on UPI

The Reserve Bank of India has enabled RuPay credit cards to be linked with UPI for eligible merchant payments.

If you use a RuPay credit card through Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm or another UPI application, the underlying transaction is still a credit card transaction.

The UPI app merely acts as the payment platform.

Your repayment behaviour on that credit card is reported by the issuing bank to the credit information company.

Therefore:

Paying your credit card bill on time can strengthen your credit history.

Missing payments can adversely affect it.

The UPI application itself does not improve or reduce your score -- the linked credit product does.

Buy now, pay later (BNPL)

Many fintech platforms offer short-term credit products.

Where these loans or credit lines are reported by the lender to a credit information company, repayment behaviour may become part of your credit history.

Paying on time helps build a positive repayment record.

Repeated defaults can have the opposite effect.

Consumers should also remember that not every BNPL product is necessarily reported in the same manner. Reporting depends on the lender and the nature of the credit facility.

EMI products and consumer loans

If you purchase a smartphone on EMI through a bank or NBFC, the lender may report that loan to the credit bureau.

Again, what matters is not where you made the purchase but whether the underlying borrowing is reported and how responsibly it is repaid.

What about utility bills?

Many people assume that paying electricity, water, gas, broadband or mobile bills on time automatically improves their CIBIL score.

Ordinarily, it does not.

These are service payments rather than credit accounts.

Unless the payment forms part of a reported credit facility or another recognised credit arrangement, routine utility bill payments generally do not become part of your CIBIL score.

Closed loan or settled loan: Why the difference matters

Borrowers often assume that ‘settled’ and ‘closed’ mean the same thing.

They do not.

A closed loan generally means you have repaid the lender according to the agreed terms and the account has been closed.

A settled loan usually indicates that the lender accepted less than the full amount due to resolve the account.

While settlement may help resolve one's immediate financial difficulties, lenders may view settled accounts differently from loans that were repaid in full.

Borrowers should therefore understand the long-term implications before accepting a settlement offer.

Does becoming a guarantor affect your score?

Potentially, yes.

If you guarantee another person's loan and the borrower defaults, your obligations under the guarantee may have consequences depending on the loan arrangement and reporting by the lender.

Agreeing to become a guarantor should therefore be considered carefully.

Can joint loans influence your credit history?

Yes.

Where a loan is jointly held, repayment behaviour associated with that loan may form part of the credit history of the borrowers, depending on how the lender reports the account.

Both borrowers therefore have an interest in ensuring repayments are made on time.

How can you build a healthier CIBIL score?

The principles are straightforward.

Pay every EMI on time

Timely repayment remains one of the strongest indicators of responsible borrowing.

Pay credit card bills in full whenever possible

Avoid carrying unnecessarily high outstanding balances month after month.

Avoid borrowing more than you need

Taking multiple loans simultaneously can increase financial pressure and repayment risk.

Apply for credit thoughtfully

Repeated loan applications over a short period may signal financial stress.

Apply only when genuinely required.

Review your credit report periodically

Consumers should check their credit information report from time to time to ensure the information reported by lenders is accurate.

If you identify inaccuracies, raise a dispute through the appropriate process so that the lender and the credit information company can investigate and, where warranted, correct the information.

Five examples that explain how your score works

Example 1

Riya pays her credit card bill in full every month and has never missed an EMI.

Her repayment history is likely to reflect responsible credit behaviour.

Example 2

Arjun frequently applies for new credit cards, even though he already has several.

Multiple hard enquiries in a short period may concern lenders.

Example 3

Neha pays every grocery bill through Google Pay using her savings account.

Those transactions, by themselves, do not build her CIBIL score.

Example 4

Rahul uses his RuPay credit card through UPI and clears every monthly statement before the due date.

The repayment history on the credit card -- not the UPI app -- may contribute positively to his credit profile.

Example 5

Amit misses several EMIs on a personal loan but continues making hundreds of UPI payments every month.

Those UPI payments cannot offset missed loan repayments.

His loan repayment behaviour remains the more important factor in his credit history.

The bottom line

Your CIBIL score is not a measure of how wealthy you are or how often you make digital payments.

It is a reflection of how responsibly you manage borrowed money.

Whether you use Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm or any other UPI application makes little difference unless the underlying transaction involves a credit product that is reported by a lender to a credit information company.

The real secret to building a strong credit profile has not changed:

Borrow responsibly

Repay on time

Avoid unnecessary debt

Monitor your credit report regularly

Do that consistently, and your CIBIL score is more likely to work in your favour when you need credit the most.