Want to Study at Leiden University On A Scholarship?

As part of the scholarship, selected applicants may receive a fee reduction of 10,000 to 15,000 euros in tuition costs to study at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Leiden University

What is it about?

The Leiden University Excellence Scholarship (LExS) is awarded to academically outstanding students who wish to pursue a full-time master's degree at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

The scholarship is available for the duration of the selected study programme.

Selected applicants may receive a fee reduction of 10,000 to 15,000 euros in tuition costs.

The scholarship does not cover the full cost of studying in the Netherlands and students may need to make a significant personal financial contribution towards their education and living expenses.

Who can apply?

The scholarship is generally open to all applicants for master's programmes, with a few exceptions.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must fulfil the following criteria:

Demonstrate outstanding academic performance in their previous studies.

Have an excellent academic record relevant to their selected master's programme.

Meet the admission requirements of their chosen degree programme.

International applicants must meet the applicable nationality requirements for the LExS.

How and where to apply

Interested and eligible candidates must first apply online for admission to an eligible master's programme at Leiden University.

To apply for the scholarship, candidates can click HERE.

If you are applying for more than one master's programme, you must submit a separate scholarship application and motivation letter for each programme.

Important dates

The last date to apply for the scholarship is December 1, 2026.

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