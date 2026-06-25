Borrowers Beware! How You Handle Money Now Decides Your Loan

Lending is no longer just about what you've done. It is about how you manage money over time, says Mohit Jain, Co-founder, Finfinity.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points As more information is factored into decisions, scrutiny naturally increases. Borrowers are assessed more often, sometimes without their full awareness.

A strong history still helps, but what carries equal weight now is how you handle money in the present. Consistency matters because patterns begin to speak more clearly over time.

Your financial profile is no longer built only at the point of application. It is shaped continuously.

Today, creditworthiness is shaped in real time. How you spend, how often you rely on credit, how you repay, and how you manage your day-to-day finances are all becoming central to how lenders evaluate you.

As more information is factored into decisions, scrutiny naturally increases. Borrowers are assessed more often, sometimes without their full awareness.

A few years ago, I remember a borrower telling me, 'I've never missed a payment, so I don't understand why my loan didn't get approved.'

On paper, he was right. His repayment history was clean. His income was stable. By traditional standards, he should have qualified comfortably.

But when we looked closer, a different pattern emerged. He was taking multiple short-term loans in quick succession, repaying one just in time to take the next. Nothing was technically wrong, but it pointed to a growing dependence on credit.

That was when it became clear: lending is no longer just about what you've done. It is about how you manage money over time.

From Credit History To Real-Time Behaviour

For years, credit decisions were largely backward-looking. Lenders focused on scores, past repayments and documented income to assess risk.

That lens has widened.

Today, creditworthiness is shaped in real time. How you spend, how often you rely on credit, how you repay, and how you manage your day-to-day finances are all becoming central to how lenders evaluate you.

In simple terms, India is moving from assessing credit history to understanding credit behaviour.

What Do Lenders Now Read As Financial Behaviour?

Most people assume financial behaviour is just about whether you repay loans on time. That is only one part of the picture.

Lenders now focus on patterns. The emphasis is on how your credit usage evolves and how consistent your financial activity remains.

Even small signals, like timely bill payments or stable cash flow, can strengthen your profile. At the same time, frequent short-term borrowing or uneven spending can raise concerns, even if you have never defaulted.

One insight that often surprises people is this: how often you return to credit, and how quickly you cycle through it, can matter as much as repayment itself.

It is not just about repayment anymore. It is about consistency in how you manage credit.

What's Driving This Change?

The natural question then is, why are lenders focusing so closely on these patterns now?

The answer lies in how quickly the ecosystem has evolved. Digital lending has made credit more accessible and embedded into everyday platforms.

Alongside this, India's Account Aggregator framework allows individuals to share financial data securely, giving lenders a clearer, more up-to-date view of their finances.

With this level of visibility, the way risk is assessed has also changed.

Instead of relying on static snapshots, lenders can analyse real-time transaction flows and financial activity. Credit evaluation is no longer limited to specific moments. It is becoming an ongoing process, shaped by current behaviour rather than just past records.

Why Behaviour Is Becoming The Stronger Signal

From a lender's perspective, these patterns offer a more accurate view of risk.

They show how a borrower is evolving, whether their financial position is stabilising or going into a downward spiral. They reflect intent as much as capacity.

They also open doors.

A large number of Indians have historically been excluded from formal credit simply because they lacked a credit history. This section often includes MSMEs, seasonal traders, gig workers and small business owners whose incomes are steady but not always formally documented.

Alternative signals are changing that. They allow lenders to assess first-time borrowers with greater confidence, bringing more people into the formal system.

Though this is not just limited to underserved segments, it is already visible among younger borrowers, many of whom are now being assessed more on their financial patterns than on traditional credit scores.

It is also beginning to influence how all borrowers are evaluated, not just a specific group.

What Does This Mean For You As A Borrower?

To put it simply, all of this has a direct implication for how every borrower is evaluated.

Your financial profile is no longer built only at the point of application. It is shaped continuously.

Every repayment, every borrowing decision and every spending pattern contributes to how lenders see you. Good habits strengthen access. Weak patterns can quietly limit it over time.

What has changed is visibility.

Earlier, only major events, such as defaults, had a clear impact. Now, everyday actions play a role, even when they seem insignificant in isolation.

This calls for a shift in mindset. Financial discipline is no longer occasional; it has to be consistent.

Your habits are no longer separate from your credit profile. They define it.

Where The Risks And Questions Remain

This evolution comes with added responsibility.

As more information is factored into decisions, scrutiny naturally increases. Borrowers are assessed more often, sometimes without their full awareness.

At the same time, questions around how this information is used and whether algorithm-driven decisions remain fair cannot be ignored.

That is why consent-led data sharing and responsible lending practices are critical. As the ecosystem expands, trust will matter as much as access.

A System That Reflects How You Live, Not Just What You've Done

Credit is no longer decided in a single moment. It builds over time, shaped by everyday choices, making the system more demanding but also more responsive.

A strong history still helps, but what carries equal weight now is how you handle money in the present. Consistency matters because patterns begin to speak more clearly over time.

There is also a clear upside. You are no longer defined solely by your history; you can improve your standing through ongoing financial discipline.

Creditworthiness is no longer static; it moves with you. Your financial habits now signal where you are headed, not just where you have been.

The story is still being written, unfolding with every financial move you make.