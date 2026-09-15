Parelcha Raja's Tribute to Lord Vitthal

For its 80th year, Mumbai's Parelcha Raja Narepark pays tribute to Maharashtra's Warkari tradition of worshipping Lord Vitthal with a towering 23 feet Ganesha idol, for which water was brought in from Pandharpur's Chandrabhaga river.

From idols that rotate 360 degrees to murtis suspended in the air, every year during Ganeshotsav we see artists push their creativity and imagination to the next level.

This year, one idol that has caught everyone's attention is Parelcha Raja, Narepark, Mumbai.

The idea was to create an idol that reflected the deep connection Maharashtrians share with Lord Vitthal, while retaining the grandeur associated with Parelcha Raja.

Warkari-style Lord Ganesha

IMAGE: Parelcha Raja Narepark is imagined as Sant Warkari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikha Goplani

To coincide with the 80th year of its celebrations, Parelcha Raja Narepark is dressed as Sant Warkari.

Lord Ganesha is seen wearing traditional Warkari-style headgear, a bright purple upper garment with golden buttis, and a yellow pitambar (dhoti), with a Vishnupanthi (Vaishanavite) tilak on his forehead.

The six-armed idol holds traditional musical instruments including kartal, veena and mridang (traditional Marathi musical instruments used by the warkaris -- Vitthal's devotees -- to sing paeans to Him, while his trunk holds a shankh (conch shell).

The aagman sohla (welcoming ritual when the idol is brought to the pandal from the workshop) featuring dhols and fireworks took place on August 29, after which the welcoming video went viral on social media, drawing praise from thousands of devotees.

IMAGE: Water from the Chandrabhaga river in Pandharpur was brought in to create the idol. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikha Goplani

The concept and design were worked on well in advance, with preparations beginning as early as January 2026.

The 23 feet idol was designed by Nikhil Rajan Khatu, who has been designing the Parelcha Raja idol for nearly 25 years.

"Earlier, his father used to make it. He's the second generation murtikar," informs Abhishek Uday Parab, chairman, Parel Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Narepark.

"The idol is made from plaster of Paris, but we have used eco-friendly colours made from flowers to paint it. This year, we tried something different by using real fabric and clothes to drape the idol. Artiste Santosh Potle has draped the costume. So far, people have loved our theme and design. We are getting a lot of love on Instagram and social media," expresses Parab.

Recreating Pandharpur in Parel

IMAGE: The entrance to Parelcha Raja, Narepark. Photograph: Kind courtesy

"To maintain the authenticity and honour the warkaris of Pandharpur, we transported water from the Chandrabhaga river in Pandharpur, which was used to create the idol, which is a first for our pandal," adds Parab.

This year, during the aagman sohla, the organisers recreated the famous Pandharpur ringan -- a traditional ritual where warkaris or devotees form huge circles or long rows.

"We invited over 150 warkaris for the aagman sohla -- they weren't artistes who dressed up; they were real warkaris," says Parab.

Protecting An 80-Year-Old Tradition

IMAGE: For the aagman sohla on August 29, 150 warkaris were invited. Photograph: Kind courtesy Parelcha Raja/Instagram

"During our childhood, Parelcha Raja was known for its jatra (fair) and chalachitra (movie) featuring themes from history and mythology. There used to be stalls and games for children. Over the years, we have tried to retain the tradition. There will be a shringar sohla (adornment ceremony) and brahmaarti (devotional prayer to Lord Brahma) during the 10-day festival," informs Parab.

Besides the idol and the decoration, visitors are equally in awe of the entrance to the pandal.

Lord Vitthal dressed in red and gold looks majestic welcoming visitors at the entrance. Inside, the Ganesha idol is decorated with pictures of warkaris and devotees, recreating the sacred town of Pandharpur in Maharashtra.

This year's Vitthal-inspired concept continues that tradition of bringing a theme to life, while giving devotees another reason to pause and look beyond the sheer scale of the idol.

Parelcha Raja aims to protect the sanctity of the utsav by keeping the entry free for all.

"The residents of Parel (south central Mumbai) and all those who have made a contribution have been provided with an identity card, which they can produce at the entrance to create a gate pass and get darshan."

The additional funds collected during the festival are used for various social causes throughout the year.

"Last year, we used our funds to rebuild a school in Konkan," shares Parab.

Last year, Parelcha Raja saw a footfall of 150,000 visitors per day. "This year, we have arranged 700-800 volunteers with ID cards who will oversee the preparations and manage the crowd over these 11 days. We are seeing a lot of youngsters, particularly Gen Z, participate in the preparations, which is very encouraging."