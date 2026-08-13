CIBIL Score Explained: Why It Matters

For millions of Indians, their CIBIL score has become one of the most important financial indicators. It can influence not only whether a bank approves a loan but also the interest rate you pay, the credit limit you receive and, in some cases, how quickly your application is processed.

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Key points A CIBIL score is a three-digit number between 300 and 900 that reflects your credit history and helps lenders assess your creditworthiness.

Your CIBIL score is different from your credit information report (CIR).

The score is a summary, while the CIR contains detailed information about your loans, credit cards, repayment history and credit enquiries.

The score is a summary, while the CIR contains detailed information about your loans, credit cards, repayment history and credit enquiries. Banks and NBFCs -- not individuals -- report your loan and credit card information to TransUnion CIBIL, which uses this data to generate your credit profile.

Your salary does not determine your CIBIL score. Timely repayment of EMIs and credit card dues matters far more than how much you earn.

Routine UPI payments through apps like Google Pay, PhonePe or Paytm do not improve your CIBIL score as they are payment transactions and not credit transactions.

Imagine applying for a home loan after years of saving for the down payment. Your income is healthy, your job is stable and your documents are in order. Yet the bank hesitates or rejects your application.

Often, the first thing the lender examines is your credit history, summarised by a three-digit number known as the CIBIL score.

For millions of Indians, this number has become one of the most important financial indicators. It can influence not only whether a bank approves a loan but also the interest rate you pay, the credit limit you receive and, in some cases, how quickly your application is processed.

Yet there are plenty of misconceptions. Many people believe every UPI payment improves their score; that checking their own score reduces it or that earning a high salary automatically guarantees a good score.

None of these beliefs is correct.

Here's what every borrower should know.

What is TransUnion CIBIL?

TransUnion CIBIL Limited is India's oldest credit information company. It is one of four credit information companies (CICs) licensed by the Reserve Bank of India under the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005.

The other three CICs are:

Experian Credit Information Company of India Pvt Ltd

Equifax Credit Information Services Pvt Ltd

CRIF High Mark Credit Information Services Pvt Ltd

Banks, housing finance companies, NBFCs and other regulated lenders submit information about loans and credit facilities to these credit information companies at regular intervals, enabling them to maintain a credit history of borrowers.

What exactly is a CIBIL score?

A CIBIL score is a three-digit number ranging from 300 to 900 that reflects a person's credit history based on information available in the CIBIL database.

According to TransUnion CIBIL, a higher score generally indicates a lower credit risk while a lower score may indicate greater risk from the lender's perspective.

The score is not generated manually. It is produced using a proprietary scoring model that analyses information reported by lenders.

Importantly, TransUnion CIBIL does not publicly disclose the exact formula used to calculate the score.

Is the CIBIL score the same as a credit report?

No.

Many borrowers confuse the two.

A CIBIL score is a numerical summary of your credit history.

A credit information report (CIR) is a much more detailed document containing information such as:

Your personal details

Current and past loans

Credit cards

Outstanding balances

Repayment history

Loan defaults, if any

Credit enquiries made by lenders

Status of closed or active accounts

Think of the CIBIL score as the headline, while the credit information report is the full story behind that headline.

Who sends your information to CIBIL?

Contrary to popular belief, individuals do not report information to CIBIL.

Instead, lenders report details of your credit accounts.

These include:

Scheduled commercial banks

Small finance banks

Cooperative banks (where applicable)

Housing finance companies

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs)

Credit card issuers

Other regulated lending institutions

The information generally includes:

Loan amount

Credit limit

Outstanding balance

EMI payment history

Days past due

Whether payments were made on time

Whether the account has been closed, written off or settled

CIBIL compiles this information to create your credit information report.

RBI's role in India's credit information system

Although TransUnion CIBIL prepares the score, it operates within a regulatory framework overseen by the Reserve Bank of India.

The RBI licenses credit information companies, prescribes governance standards and issues directions to regulated lenders regarding credit reporting.

A significant recent change is the RBI's requirement for regulated entities to furnish credit information to credit information companies every week, enabling credit reports to reflect borrower behaviour more quickly than under earlier reporting cycles.

For borrowers, this means timely repayments may be reflected sooner in their credit history while missed payments may also become visible more quickly.

Why do lenders check your CIBIL score?

When a bank lends money, it wants to estimate the likelihood that the borrower will repay it on time.

The CIBIL score helps lenders assess credit risk.

It may be considered while evaluating applications for:

Home loans

Personal loans

Car loans

Education loans

Business loans

Gold loans

Credit cards

Overdrafts and credit facilities

However, the score is only one part of the lending decision.

Banks may also evaluate:

Income

Employment stability

Existing debt obligations

Loan-to-income ratio

Age

Assets

Internal credit policies

Documentation

A high score improves your prospects but does not guarantee approval.

Similarly, a lower score does not automatically mean every application will be rejected.

Does your salary determine your CIBIL score?

No.

This is one of the biggest myths.

Your employer does not report your salary to CIBIL.

Someone earning Rs 25 lakh annually can still have a poor score if they regularly miss EMIs or credit card payments.

Conversely, someone with a modest income can build a strong credit history by consistently repaying loans on time.

The score reflects credit behaviour, not income.

What if you've never taken a loan?

If you've never borrowed money or used a credit card, you may not yet have enough credit history for a score to be generated.

Such borrowers are often referred to as having No History (NH) or No Hit, depending on the circumstances reflected in the credit bureau's records.

This does not mean the individual has a bad credit record.

It simply means there is insufficient credit information available to generate a meaningful score.

For first-time borrowers, lenders may rely more heavily on income, employment and other underwriting criteria.

Can you check your own CIBIL Score?

Yes.

Consumers are entitled to access their credit information.

Importantly, checking your own score is treated differently from a bank checking it during a loan application.

Soft enquiry vs hard enquiry

Soft enquiry

A soft enquiry occurs when you access your own credit report or score.

According to TransUnion CIBIL, this does not affect your CIBIL score.

Hard enquiry

When you apply for a loan or credit card, the lender may access your credit report to assess your application.

This is known as a hard enquiry.

Making numerous credit applications within a short period may indicate higher credit risk and could influence future lending decisions.

Does a high score guarantee cheaper loans?

Not necessarily.

Many lenders consider borrowers with stronger credit histories to be lower risk and may offer them more favourable terms.

However, interest rates also depend on:

Market conditions

RBI policy rates

Type of loan

Loan tenure

Income

Employer profile

Existing relationship with the lender

Internal risk assessment

The CIBIL score is an important factor but not the only one.

Five common myths -- and the facts

Myth: Every UPI payment improves my score

Fact: Routine UPI payments made directly from your bank account are payment transactions, not credit transactions. They do not, by themselves, build your CIBIL Score.

Myth: Checking my own score reduces it

Fact: Accessing your own credit report is treated as a soft enquiry and does not reduce your score.

Myth: A high salary guarantees a good score

Fact: Your repayment behaviour matters far more than your income.

Myth: Banks only look at the CIBIL score

Fact: Banks also assess your income, repayment capacity, existing liabilities and internal lending policies.

Myth: A person without a score has bad credit

Fact: A borrower with no credit history simply has insufficient information for a score to be generated.

Why your credit history matters more than ever

India's lending landscape has changed dramatically over the past decade.

Consumers can now obtain loans through banks, NBFCs and digital lending platforms in a matter of minutes.

As access to credit has expanded, responsible borrowing has become increasingly important.

A healthy credit history can improve your chances of obtaining finance when you need it most -- whether to purchase a home, fund higher education, expand a business or meet an emergency.

The CIBIL score is therefore not merely a number. It is a reflection of how consistently and responsibly you have managed borrowed money over time.

Coming up in Part 2

In the next part, we'll answer the questions borrowers ask most often: