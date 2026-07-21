Easy Loans: 5 Rules Every Borrower Should Follow

The most financially successful borrowers will not necessarily be those who have the easiest access to credit. They will be the ones who understand how to manage it wisely, says Rohit Garg, Co-Founder & CEO, Olyv.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

For millions of Indians today, accessing credit has become remarkably simple.

A personal loan can be approved in minutes. A smartphone can be purchased through easy EMIs. Credit cards arrive with pre-approved limits. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options appear at checkout with just a few clicks.

India's digital lending ecosystem has successfully made formal credit more accessible than ever before. This is undoubtedly a positive development. Access to credit helps individuals manage emergencies, pursue education, fund aspirations, and navigate temporary financial gaps.

Key Points: Easy credit requires disciplined borrowing : While loans, EMIs and BNPL have made credit more accessible, borrowers should ensure they can comfortably repay even if their income is disrupted.

: While loans, EMIs and BNPL have made credit more accessible, borrowers should ensure they can comfortably repay even if their income is disrupted. Keep EMIs within safe limits : Financial planners recommend keeping total monthly EMIs below 30-40% of take-home income to maintain savings and financial flexibility.

: Financial planners recommend keeping total monthly EMIs below to maintain savings and financial flexibility. Use credit for genuine needs : Borrow for education, medical emergencies, skill development or essential purchases rather than funding lifestyle inflation or impulse spending.

: Borrow for education, medical emergencies, skill development or essential purchases rather than funding lifestyle inflation or impulse spending. Protect your credit profile : Never miss repayments and monitor your credit score regularly, as a strong repayment history improves access to future loans and lower interest rates.

: Never miss repayments and monitor your credit score regularly, as a strong repayment history improves access to future loans and lower interest rates. Build savings alongside borrowing: Maintain an emergency fund so that credit complements your finances instead of becoming a substitute for savings during unexpected situations.

But while credit has become easier to obtain, managing it wisely has become equally important.

The real financial challenge today is no longer getting credit; it is knowing how to use it without creating future financial stress.

Easy Credit = False Sense of Affordability

One of the biggest mistakes consumers make is evaluating affordability based only on monthly EMIs.

A Rs 2,000 EMI may feel manageable. A Rs 3,000 EMI may also seem affordable. Add a credit card payment, a BNPL purchase and another small loan, and suddenly a borrower is servicing multiple obligations every month.

Individually, each payment appears small. Collectively, they can create a repayment burden that impacts savings, investments and financial flexibility.

Before taking any form of credit, consumers should ask themselves a simple question: Can I comfortably repay this even if my income is disrupted for a few months?

If the answer is uncertain, the borrowing decision deserves a second look.

Five Rules Every Borrower Should Follow

1. Borrow for Need, Not for Lifestyle Inflation

Credit works best when it helps solve a genuine financial need or supports a meaningful goal.

Using loans for education, medical emergencies, skill development or important purchases is very different from repeatedly financing discretionary spending.

The easier credit becomes, the more important it becomes to distinguish between a necessity and an impulse purchase.

2. Keep Total EMIs Under Control

A useful rule followed by many financial planners is to keep total monthly EMIs below 30%-40% of take-home income.

This provides enough room for essential expenses, savings and unexpected emergencies.

Once debt obligations begin consuming a large portion of monthly income, financial stress tends to rise rapidly.

3. Never Miss a Repayment

A missed payment does more than attract penalties.

It can impact your credit score, making future borrowing more expensive and difficult. A strong repayment history remains one of the most important indicators of creditworthiness.

Automated reminders, standing instructions and repayment alerts can help borrowers avoid accidental delays.

4. Track Your Credit Score Regularly

Many people check their credit score only when they need a loan.

That approach is changing.

Increasingly, financially aware consumers are monitoring their credit scores regularly, just as they track investments or bank balances.

A healthy credit score improves access to future loans, better interest rates and stronger financial opportunities.

5. Build Savings Habits

One of the healthiest financial habits is ensuring that borrowing and savings happen together.

Credit should not become a substitute for an emergency fund.

Even a modest emergency corpus can reduce dependence on expensive short-term borrowing during unexpected situations.

Why Responsible Borrowing Matters More Than Ever

For first-time borrowers, every repayment decision contributes to a long-term financial reputation.

Today's credit behaviour influences tomorrow's opportunities -- whether that is qualifying for a home loan, accessing business capital, securing better borrowing terms or achieving larger financial goals.

This is particularly relevant for young professionals entering formal credit systems for the first time. Credit is increasingly becoming part of an individual's broader financial profile, making responsible borrowing an essential life skill rather than merely a financial transaction.

Not Just Faster. Smarter

India's credit ecosystem has made remarkable progress in expanding access.

The next stage of progress, however, will depend not only on how quickly credit reaches consumers, but also on how confidently and responsibly consumers use it.

The most financially successful borrowers will not necessarily be those who have the easiest access to credit. They will be the ones who understand how to manage it wisely.

In a world where credit is available at the tap of a screen, responsible borrowing is becoming one of the most important financial skills an individual can develop.