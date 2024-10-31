The Tradition-wali Diwali

The mini utensils made of mud crafted by local potters and the gharaunda [miniature house] are unique to Diwali in Bihar.

Every year before Diwali, a potter comes to Usha Rani's home to deliver kulhia-chukia or hand-made mud utensils. Baby bartans and chulhas are also sold in the markets along with the diyas for people to buy and take home.

Doll houses made of thermocol and painted in bright colours are sold by the footpath. If you are lucky you will find some made of bamboo.

The cute mud utensils are then set outside the tiny house -- mud stove, woks, hand grinder and tablet, rolling pin and board, scales to weigh grain, a bell... some bartans that we no longer use, but were a must in our nani-dadis' homes.

In older times, small double storied houses (complete with steps) used to be made of mud and sand in the home.

All Photographs and Video: Archana Masih for Rediff.com IMAGE: The women folk arrange the Kulhia Chuika.

The bartans are set and filled to the brim with puffed rice, round sugar drops, laddoos, sugar candies made in different shapes. Diyas are lit in front of the mini-house after Laxmi puja on Diwali night.

"It is a tradition followed in Bihar signifying that Goddess Laxmi will shower her blessings and keep our home brimming with prosperity," says Kajal Singh, a school teacher.

"It is done by the girls of the family because they are seen as an embodiment of Goddess Laxmi."

The kulhia-chukia with the goodies is kept overnight and then offered to the brothers the next day. The brothers give cash or gifts in return.

"We really look forward to that," laughs Kajal.

Like many traditions that are part of our festivals and the Indian way of life, the kulhia-chukia and gharaundha ritual is handed down and carried forward by the girls of the family.

"It is a beautiful tradition. We did it as girls and now our daughters are doing the same," says Rakhi Chanchal.

As we celebrate the festival of lights, let's make time for our traditions and have a meaningful, tradition-wali Deepawali!

IMAGE: The cute little mud utensils

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com