News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » The Tradition-wali Diwali

The Tradition-wali Diwali

By ARCHANA MASIH
October 31, 2024 10:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The mini utensils made of mud crafted by local potters and the gharaunda [miniature house] are unique to Diwali in Bihar.

SEE: Kulhia Chukia, Diwali's timeless tradition

 

Every year before Diwali, a potter comes to Usha Rani's home to deliver kulhia-chukia or hand-made mud utensils. Baby bartans and chulhas are also sold in the markets along with the diyas for people to buy and take home.

Doll houses made of thermocol and painted in bright colours are sold by the footpath. If you are lucky you will find some made of bamboo.

The cute mud utensils are then set outside the tiny house -- mud stove, woks, hand grinder and tablet, rolling pin and board, scales to weigh grain, a bell... some bartans that we no longer use, but were a must in our nani-dadis' homes.

In older times, small double storied houses (complete with steps) used to be made of mud and sand in the home.

 

IMAGE: The women folk arrange the Kulhia Chuika. All Photographs and Video: Archana Masih for Rediff.com

The bartans are set and filled to the brim with puffed rice, round sugar drops, laddoos, sugar candies made in different shapes. Diyas are lit in front of the mini-house after Laxmi puja on Diwali night.

"It is a tradition followed in Bihar signifying that Goddess Laxmi will shower her blessings and keep our home brimming with prosperity," says Kajal Singh, a school teacher.

"It is done by the girls of the family because they are seen as an embodiment of Goddess Laxmi."

The kulhia-chukia with the goodies is kept overnight and then offered to the brothers the next day. The brothers give cash or gifts in return.

"We really look forward to that," laughs Kajal.

Like many traditions that are part of our festivals and the Indian way of life, the kulhia-chukia and gharaundha ritual is handed down and carried forward by the girls of the family.

"It is a beautiful tradition. We did it as girls and now our daughters are doing the same," says Rakhi Chanchal.

As we celebrate the festival of lights, let's make time for our traditions and have a meaningful, tradition-wali Deepawali!

IMAGE: The cute little mud utensils

 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
ARCHANA MASIH / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Sitapur Diwalis: Faith, Family & Khoya Makhana Sabji
Sitapur Diwalis: Faith, Family & Khoya Makhana Sabji
Shobhaa De: Our Mother's Diwali
Shobhaa De: Our Mother's Diwali
Memories And More This Diwali!
Memories And More This Diwali!
US to 'consult' Canada on allegations against Shah
US to 'consult' Canada on allegations against Shah
Soccer PICS: Juventus drop points; Musiala tricks
Soccer PICS: Juventus drop points; Musiala tricks
Hyderabad woman dies after eating momos, 40 fall ill
Hyderabad woman dies after eating momos, 40 fall ill
PIX: Manchester United register big win!
PIX: Manchester United register big win!
More like this
My Maa's Diwalis in Uttarakhand
My Maa's Diwalis in Uttarakhand
10 Songs to Spice Up Your Diwali Party
10 Songs to Spice Up Your Diwali Party

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances