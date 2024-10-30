How To Look Like A Pataka: Krystle's Tips for Diwali

Actor Krstyle D'Souza gets Diwali-nostalgic and shares her favourite Festival of Light memories.

And, as she wishes everyone a wonderful Diwali, she makes a special request.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

It's that time of the year when festive fervour takes precedence in our lives!

With so many options and trends around us, there is the pressure to look your best to mark the annual tradition.

Fret not!

You can take cues from Krystle D’Souza who has a handy guidebook on how to look like a pataka (firecracker) this Diwali.

"Wear clothes that you are comfortable in," she tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

"It's a party so you can dance around, you can play cards, you can do whatever you do at your Diwali parties being comfortable,” she says.

She also suggests choosing "brighter colours."

"Look like a pataka, don't crack any!" she smiles.

Staying true her number one fashion rule, the actor says explains how she avoids patiala bottoms because of her short frame.

Krytle's key fashion tip? "Avoid neon colours!"

"If you want to look taller, wear something that's (got) a flare or (is) straight.”

For the actor, Diwali is all about spending time with "family and friends".

Watch Krystle talk about her fondest memories of the festival in this video below:

