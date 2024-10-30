News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » How To Look Like A Pataka: Krystle's Tips for Diwali

How To Look Like A Pataka: Krystle's Tips for Diwali

By MAYUR SANAP, HITESH HARISINGHANI
Last updated on: October 30, 2024 11:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Actor Krstyle D'Souza gets Diwali-nostalgic and shares her favourite Festival of Light memories.
And, as she wishes everyone a wonderful Diwali, she makes a special request.

Krystle D'souza shares tips for Diwali

All photographs: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

It's that time of the year when festive fervour takes precedence in our lives!

With so many options and trends around us, there is the pressure to look your best to mark the annual tradition.

Fret not!

You can take cues from Krystle D’Souza who has a handy guidebook on how to look like a pataka (firecracker) this Diwali.

"Wear clothes that you are comfortable in," she tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

"It's a party so you can dance around, you can play cards, you can do whatever you do at your Diwali parties being comfortable,” she says.

She also suggests choosing "brighter colours."

"Look like a pataka, don't crack any!" she smiles.

Krystle D'souza

Staying true her number one fashion rule, the actor says explains how she avoids patiala bottoms because of her short frame.

Krytle's key fashion tip? "Avoid neon colours!"

"If you want to look taller, wear something that's (got) a flare or (is) straight.”

For the actor, Diwali is all about spending time with "family and friends".

Watch Krystle talk about her fondest memories of the festival in this video below: 

 

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

alt=

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP, HITESH HARISINGHANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Is Everyone Talking About Rachel Gupta?
Why Is Everyone Talking About Rachel Gupta?
When Ritu Looked Just Wow
When Ritu Looked Just Wow
Priyanka's Amazing Style Diaries
Priyanka's Amazing Style Diaries
Did Rohit's heroics end Matthew Wade's career?
Did Rohit's heroics end Matthew Wade's career?
5 Easy Exercises To Stay Fit This Diwali
5 Easy Exercises To Stay Fit This Diwali
Savings And Investment: Ask rediffGURUS!
Savings And Investment: Ask rediffGURUS!
Pay Rs 2 cr or we will kill you: Salman gets threat
Pay Rs 2 cr or we will kill you: Salman gets threat
More like this
Krystle's Beauty Mantra Is...
Krystle's Beauty Mantra Is...
Kriti, Nupur Sanon Are Do Patti With A Difference!
Kriti, Nupur Sanon Are Do Patti With A Difference!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances