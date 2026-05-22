Disha Patani, Triptii Dimri Are Pepping It Up With...

Fashion’s favourite dramatic silhouette is having a full-blown comeback moment.
Peplum tops with their cinched waists and flared hems are no longer just officewear staples from the 2010s. Today’s versions are sharper, cooler, more experimental and, honestly, far more flattering.
Bollywood celebrities are proving the peplum can add instant drama, shape and elegance to literally any look.
Rida Tharana
IMAGE: Content creator Rida Tharana
’s sleeveless white peplum vest adds structure to her dreamy grey flowing skirt. The sharp waist and dramatic flare create the perfect balance between boss energy and fashion girl vibes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rida Tharana/Instagram
Alia Bhatt
IMAGE: Alia Bhatt
’s olive green peplum look is proof that the silhouette can be sexy too. The gathered peplum adds movement and texture, while the fitted maxi skirt keeps the overall look sleek. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Anushka Sharma
IMAGE: Anushka Sharma’s bright yellow off-shoulder peplum top paired with denims feels fun, feminine and perfect for brunch dates. The puff sleeves and flared hem make it feel straight out of a summer moodboard. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar
IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar takes the peplum trend into avant-garde territory with the structured white jacket and skirt set. The asymmetrical flare and accessories make the silhouette look futuristic and regal all at once. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
Raashii Khanna
IMAGE: Raashii Khanna
’s berry-toned strapless peplum set beautifully blends modern tailoring with India draping. The shoulder drape adds a cape-like elegance that elevates the entire silhouette. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram
Disha Patani
IMAGE: Disha Patani’s sculptural silver corset with layered peplum panels looks straight out of a sci-fi runway. The exaggerated flare creates a sharp hourglass effect while the metallic finish makes the outfit impossible to miss. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram
Triptii Dimri
IMAGE: Triptii Dimri’s black and white polka dot gown channels old Hollywood glamour with a peplum moment at the waist. The structured folds make the look feel fun yet sophisticated. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram