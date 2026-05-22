HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Disha Patani, Triptii Dimri Are Pepping It Up With...

Disha Patani, Triptii Dimri Are Pepping It Up With...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 12:47 IST

x

Fashion’s favourite dramatic silhouette is having a full-blown comeback moment.

Peplum tops with their cinched waists and flared hems are no longer just officewear staples from the 2010s. Today’s versions are sharper, cooler, more experimental and, honestly, far more flattering.

Bollywood celebrities are proving the peplum can add instant drama, shape and elegance to literally any look. 

Rida Tharana

Rida Tharana

IMAGE: Content creator Rida Tharana’s sleeveless white peplum vest adds structure to her dreamy grey flowing skirt. The sharp waist and dramatic flare create the perfect balance between boss energy and fashion girl vibes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rida Tharana/Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt’s olive green peplum look is proof that the silhouette can be sexy too. The gathered peplum adds movement and texture, while the fitted maxi skirt keeps the overall look sleek. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma’s bright yellow off-shoulder peplum top paired with denims feels fun, feminine and perfect for brunch dates. The puff sleeves and flared hem make it feel straight out of a summer moodboard. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar takes the peplum trend into avant-garde territory with the structured white jacket and skirt set. The asymmetrical flare and accessories make the silhouette look futuristic and regal all at once. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna’s berry-toned strapless peplum set beautifully blends modern tailoring with India draping. The shoulder drape adds a cape-like elegance that elevates the entire silhouette. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Disha Patani

Disha Patani

IMAGE: Disha Patani’s sculptural silver corset with layered peplum panels looks straight out of a sci-fi runway. The exaggerated flare creates a sharp hourglass effect while the metallic finish makes the outfit impossible to miss. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri’s black and white polka dot gown channels old Hollywood glamour with a peplum moment at the waist. The structured folds make the look feel fun yet sophisticated. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

RELATED STORIES

Rakul, Priyanka Can't Do Without This Summer Accessory
Rakul, Priyanka Can't Do Without This Summer Accessory
Cannes: Urvashi Recreated Gigi Hadid's Sari Look
Cannes: Urvashi Recreated Gigi Hadid's Sari Look
Masoom, Ishita, Farhana Woo Cannes
Masoom, Ishita, Farhana Woo Cannes
Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Love This Bold Neckline
Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Love This Bold Neckline
Kritika, Samantha's Beautiful Intimate Bridal Looks
Kritika, Samantha's Beautiful Intimate Bridal Looks

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Angry crowd sets Ebola hospital tents on fire in DR Congo1:09

Angry crowd sets Ebola hospital tents on fire in DR Congo

South Gujarat's Fruits Go Global Through Value Addition3:02

South Gujarat's Fruits Go Global Through Value Addition

Genelia-Riteish's Unmissable Bond Wins the Internet0:42

Genelia-Riteish's Unmissable Bond Wins the Internet

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO