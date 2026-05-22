Disha Patani, Triptii Dimri Are Pepping It Up With...

Fashion’s favourite dramatic silhouette is having a full-blown comeback moment.

Peplum tops with their cinched waists and flared hems are no longer just officewear staples from the 2010s. Today’s versions are sharper, cooler, more experimental and, honestly, far more flattering.

Bollywood celebrities are proving the peplum can add instant drama, shape and elegance to literally any look.

Rida Tharana

Rida Tharana’s sleeveless white peplum vest adds structure to her dreamy grey flowing skirt. The sharp waist and dramatic flare create the perfect balance between boss energy and fashion girl vibes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rida Tharana/Instagram IMAGE: Content creator’s sleeveless white peplum vest adds structure to her dreamy grey flowing skirt. The sharp waist and dramatic flare create the perfect balance between boss energy and fashion girl vibes.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s olive green peplum look is proof that the silhouette can be sexy too. The gathered peplum adds movement and texture, while the fitted maxi skirt keeps the overall look sleek. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram IMAGE:’s olive green peplum look is proof that the silhouette can be sexy too. The gathered peplum adds movement and texture, while the fitted maxi skirt keeps the overall look sleek.

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma’s bright yellow off-shoulder peplum top paired with denims feels fun, feminine and perfect for brunch dates. The puff sleeves and flared hem make it feel straight out of a summer moodboard. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar takes the peplum trend into avant-garde territory with the structured white jacket and skirt set. The asymmetrical flare and accessories make the silhouette look futuristic and regal all at once. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna’s berry-toned strapless peplum set beautifully blends modern tailoring with India draping. The shoulder drape adds a cape-like elegance that elevates the entire silhouette. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram IMAGE:’s berry-toned strapless peplum set beautifully blends modern tailoring with India draping. The shoulder drape adds a cape-like elegance that elevates the entire silhouette.

Disha Patani

IMAGE: Disha Patani’s sculptural silver corset with layered peplum panels looks straight out of a sci-fi runway. The exaggerated flare creates a sharp hourglass effect while the metallic finish makes the outfit impossible to miss. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Triptii Dimri