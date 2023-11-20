Disha Is A Total Knockout In White

The style on show at The Elle List 2023 red carpet was experimental and daring.
All eyes were on Disha Patani who chose a cutout, boundary-pushing gown.
Sobhita Dhulipala and Diana Penty challenged fashion norms in elegant drapes.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja layered up in a leather jacket and gloves, while Vidya Balan proved that one can never go wrong in black.
IMAGE: Once again, Disha Patani hit the ball out of the park in a white gown that had a leg-showing split and a flattering train.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Va-va-voom, girl!
IMAGE: Vidya Balan chose black chiffon with cape-like sleeves.
IMAGE: Shruti Haasan arrived wearing what looked like a glitzy gunny bag.
IMAGE: Biker chic meets classic elegance! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja continued to set fashion goals.
IMAGE: Diana Penty, in an alphabetic sari and mirror-worked blouse, showed you just how to wear black-on-black.
IMAGE: The beige sari and Sobhita Dhulipala were a match made in heaven.
IMAGE: Elle's Rising Star Raashi Khanna had her princess moment in green.
IMAGE: Ridhima Pandit took the humble denim to new heights in a bodycon dress.