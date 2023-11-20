News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Disha Is A Total Knockout In White

Disha Is A Total Knockout In White

By REDIFF STYLE
November 20, 2023 13:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The style on show at The Elle List 2023 red carpet was experimental and daring.

All eyes were on Disha Patani who chose a cutout, boundary-pushing gown.  

Sobhita Dhulipala and Diana Penty challenged fashion norms in elegant drapes. 

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja layered up in a leather jacket and gloves, while Vidya Balan proved that one can never go wrong in black. 

IMAGE: Once again, Disha Patani hit the ball out of the park in a white gown that had a leg-showing split and a flattering train. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Pradeep Bandekar

 

Disha Patani

IMAGE: Va-va-voom, girl!
 

 

IMAGE: Vidya Balan chose black chiffon with cape-like sleeves.
 

 

IMAGE: Shruti Haasan arrived wearing what looked like a glitzy gunny bag. 

 

IMAGE: Biker chic meets classic elegance! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja continued to set fashion goals. 

 

IMAGE: Diana Penty, in an alphabetic sari and mirror-worked blouse, showed you just how to wear black-on-black.

  

IMAGE: The beige sari and Sobhita Dhulipala were a match made in heaven. 

 

IMAGE: Elle's Rising Star Raashi Khanna had her princess moment in green. 

 

IMAGE: Ridhima Pandit took the humble denim to new heights in a bodycon dress. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
How lovely! Pearle Chechi Is Glowing
How lovely! Pearle Chechi Is Glowing
Simply Sizzling, Tara!
Simply Sizzling, Tara!
Why So Cute Khushi?
Why So Cute Khushi?
Pat Cummins has made transition so easily: Watson
Pat Cummins has made transition so easily: Watson
Caste Is Back In The Electoral Equation
Caste Is Back In The Electoral Equation
Moody's lauds RBI move on unsecured loans
Moody's lauds RBI move on unsecured loans
Kapil Dev's message to Rohit and Co
Kapil Dev's message to Rohit and Co

More like this

Party On With Hansika!

Party On With Hansika!

What's Shruti Hasaan Looking For?

What's Shruti Hasaan Looking For?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances