Party On With Hansika!

Hansika Motwani calls herself the 'CEO of free spirit'.

Her spunky wardrobe is a reflection of her charming, vivacious personality.

Even in a basic cropped tee 'n' shorts, the actress looks like she's just stepped off the runaway.

To match her roster of breathtaking styles, she has some killer features as well -- signature wavy hair, pout-worthy lips and gorgeous almond-shaped eyes.

She is the jeeta jaagta example of 'happy girls being the prettiest'.

Take a lesson from her on how to seamlessly blend classic elegance with contemporary sensibilities.

IMAGE: Standing out in a room is a cakewalk for Hansika, who demonstrates a surefire way to sparkle in a painted organza sari.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

IMAGE: The cutouts in that gloriously red sari ramp up the oomph level.

IMAGE: Skin is in, even in winter. She lights up the Dubai skyline with her ab-baring style.

IMAGE: Want to wear Indian? Why should you be limited to a lehenga, sari, salwar kameez or churidar kurta?

IMAGE: The bewitching beauty will convince you that there's nothing more heavenly than a lace dress.

IMAGE: Hansika gives boardroom separates an instant update.

IMAGE: Ditch those plain dungarees, she says.

IMAGE: Thoda sharmana, thoda muskurana and lots of style make this picture a winner.