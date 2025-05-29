HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Is Tara Sutaria Dating Veer Pahariya?

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 29, 2025 14:52 IST

IMAGE: Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria at the Lakme Fashion Week in March. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Are Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya the new couple in tinsel town?

Social media is abuzz linking Tara with the Sky Force actor after they were snapped outside a Mumbai restaurant.

In March, Tara and Veer shared sizzling chemistry on the ramp as they walked together during the Lakme Fashion Week.

 

The news comes weeks after Tara's ex-boyfriend Aadar Jain got married in January. He had reportedly referred to her as 'time pass' during his wedding toast, which didn't go down well with Tara's mother.

Again, weeks ago, Shilpa Shetty teased this singer with Tara on Indian Idol 15, and he couldn't stop blushing.

REDIFF MOVIES
