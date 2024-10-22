Ethnic Suits Shaandaar Shibani

Pink, orange and red can be the shades of spirituality.

Those were the hues enchanting Shibani Dandekar Akhtar wore as the ambassador for designer Sheetal Batra’s Ruhanniyat collection at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024.

Ruhaniyat is the Urdu word for spirituality and those who rule spiritual spaces.

Singer-actor Shibani certainly ruled many a space in rich raiments that were luxurious homage to the vibrant cultural heritage of Kashmir. Batra's showing displayed exquisite garments in jewel tones, exhibiting superb craftsmanship.

It applauded traditional artistry via its Kashmiri tilla work, intricate dabka zardozi, and basra moti accents.

Breathtakingly beautiful she is, in an outfit that heightened her allure.

This look is a must-bookmark for soon-to-be brides.

A playful lehenga comes to life with a dash of gold and lively citrusy orange.

The trinity of pink, orange and red once again finds expression in a conventinal lehenga with red -- which never goes out of bridal style -- getting the upperhand.

The bold bride will embrace this shorter-hemline creamy, malai-coloured offering and its cropped top/choli.

Aubergine is the new rang on the shaadi radar. It has a vigour and robustness that translates to elegance and sophistication.

Batra, who was partnered by real estate developer Ashwin Sheth, right, flank Shibani in the final moments of the show.

