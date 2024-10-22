News
Home  » Get Ahead » Ethnic Suits Shaandaar Shibani

Ethnic Suits Shaandaar Shibani

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 22, 2024 08:45 IST
Pink, orange and red can be the shades of spirituality.

Those were the hues enchanting Shibani Dandekar Akhtar wore as the ambassador for designer Sheetal Batra’s Ruhanniyat collection at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024.

Ruhaniyat is the Urdu word for spirituality and those who rule spiritual spaces.

Singer-actor Shibani certainly ruled many a space in rich raiments that were luxurious homage to the vibrant cultural heritage of Kashmir. Batra's showing displayed exquisite garments in jewel tones, exhibiting superb craftsmanship.

It applauded traditional artistry via its Kashmiri tilla work, intricate dabka zardozi, and basra moti accents.

Shibani Akhtar walks for Sheetal Batra

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Breathtakingly beautiful she is, in an outfit that heightened her allure.

Shibani Akhtar walks for Sheetal Batra

This look is a must-bookmark for soon-to-be brides.

Shibani Akhtar walks for Sheetal Batra

A playful lehenga comes to life with a dash of gold and lively citrusy orange.

Shibani Akhtar walks for Sheetal Batra

The trinity of pink, orange and red once again finds expression in a conventinal lehenga with red -- which never goes out of bridal style -- getting the upperhand.

Shibani Akhtar walks for Sheetal Batra

The bold bride will embrace this shorter-hemline creamy, malai-coloured offering and its cropped top/choli.

Shibani Akhtar walks for Sheetal Batra

Aubergine is the new rang on the shaadi radar. It has a vigour and robustness that translates to elegance and sophistication.

Shibani Akhtar walks for Sheetal Batra

Batra, who was partnered by real estate developer Ashwin Sheth, right, flank Shibani in the final moments of the show.

Shibani Dandekar Akhtar

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
