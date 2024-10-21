News
Home  » Get Ahead » Radhika Goes Full Glam In Pearls And Silver

Radhika Goes Full Glam In Pearls And Silver

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
Last updated on: October 21, 2024 17:34 IST
The 'firebrand' Marathi 'mulgi' from Sarfira we viewed in July, goes glam glam on the catwalk at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024, showing us just how many skins she can slip into with ease.

Radhika Madan swaps traditional prim biwi costumery for an above-the-knees, strapless confection, in silvery-white, with a trailing cape, when she walked for Vidhi Wadhwani.

Radhika Madan walks for Vidhi Wadhwani at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Those heels. We want.

 

Radhika Madan walks for Vidhi Wadhwani at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Notice how the cape lends respectability to an audacious dress.

 

Radhika Madan walks for Vidhi Wadhwani at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

March of the pearls. They conquer the mini. 

 

Radhika Madan walks for Vidhi Wadhwani at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

More capes. More silver. A maze on the front of her top. A maze of a design too.

 

Radhika Madan walks for Vidhi Wadhwani at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Another lesson of the day: Streamers aren't only for birthday parties.

 

Radhika Madan walks for Vidhi Wadhwani at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

There's the concept of less is more. And then there's the belief that more is not enough.

 

Radhika Madan walks for Vidhi Wadhwani at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Matching matching: Ms Designer and Ms Muse.

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
