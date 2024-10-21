Radhika Goes Full Glam In Pearls And Silver

The 'firebrand' Marathi 'mulgi' from Sarfira we viewed in July, goes glam glam on the catwalk at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024, showing us just how many skins she can slip into with ease.

Radhika Madan swaps traditional prim biwi costumery for an above-the-knees, strapless confection, in silvery-white, with a trailing cape, when she walked for Vidhi Wadhwani.

Those heels. We want.

Notice how the cape lends respectability to an audacious dress.

March of the pearls. They conquer the mini.

More capes. More silver. A maze on the front of her top. A maze of a design too.

Another lesson of the day: Streamers aren't only for birthday parties.

There's the concept of less is more. And then there's the belief that more is not enough.

Matching matching: Ms Designer and Ms Muse.

