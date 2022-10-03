When Malaika Danced Down The Ramp

Spellbound.

Malaika Arora has that effect. Routinely. She's always a knockout.

Take that to the power 10 for the impact she had on audiences at the Bombay Times Fashion Week on Saturday night when she danced down the ramp to her Dil Se.. song Chaiyya Chaiyya for the Gopi Vaid label.

Jaws stayed dropped. Cheers erupted.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani had time to retrieve his jaw and caught the dancing queen and her moves.

Mala came, she danced and did chori -- she made off with a roomful of hearts!

Jinke sar ho ishq ki chaaon/paanv ke neeche jannat hogi... Mala burned up the runway.

She remakes the catwalk into a cakewalk in the scrumptious lemon yellow confection.

Stuff of fantasy: Silk paired with lime green and champagne gold bangles and a gajra of white carnations.

Dil Se khushi: The infectious mood is catching...

Hip to hip with Designers Gopi and Vaid.

Not to be left behind: An aqua blue piece from Gopi and Vaid.

Pujo perfect feel from Gopi and Vaid? The dupatta has been draped like a sari over the tangerine lehenga and the halter choli with silver straps is like the starter to a many-course offering.

The dhoti could not have looked more wearable. Especially because it's bold pink. The pale gold Kolhapuris with tassels is also a clear upgrade from the dhoti's sober roots.